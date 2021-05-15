Fewer shoppers are allowed, waiting longer

News

Rajiv Dipti, President of the Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago (Chad). News day file photo

Covit said the supermarket association (SADT) of Trinidad and Tobago has reviewed the current operations of its stores and will implement several new ones, with a total of 19 cases.

It said the measures would be in effect until May 23.

In a release, members will immediately instruct their employees to wear a double mask and face shields and PPE (personal protective equipment).

As for shopkeepers, it insisted on not making daily visits to supermarkets.

“A member of a family policy must be strictly enforced, with exceptions and other necessary exemptions for single households.

“We urge the authorities to insist that our gathering is a crime. If there are multiple members of a family, we ask that additional individuals wait in their vehicles.”

The association warned that it would take a long time to enter supermarkets.

The SADT will also ask the police to assist the SRP and traffic wardens in managing the supermarkets as they do not have proper authority to take action against the culprits. We urge the government to support supermarkets by instructing the public to listen, follow and comply. With policies. “

Inside the supermarket, the number of shopping carts will be limited to accommodate the number of people who can safely walk through the stores.

Its members have increased the number of records already available, among other things, allowing the traffic cycle to “run as smoothly as possible for a rapid turning point period.”

Sales of large appliances and furniture, but not mini appliances and household items, will be discontinued immediately. SATT reports that all ads, advertisements and “specials” are immediately suspended in all stores.

The Ministry of Health will increase visibility, distribution of leaflets and equipment to ensure increased compliance where required.

He added, “It is a well-documented fact that every time a press conference is held by the Prime Minister to address further barriers, there is a wild flow of supermarkets and retail outlets.”

Describing the trend as “chaotic”, it suggested that the event could be avoided if press conferences were scheduled later in the evening.



