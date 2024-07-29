July 29, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Fiber optic communications networks are being sabotaged – DW – 07/29/2024

Fiber optic communications networks are being sabotaged – DW – 07/29/2024

Frank Tomlinson July 29, 2024 1 min read

France India has been hit by a fresh round of sabotage, this time targeting telecom operators, police say.

The fibre optic networks of several operators have been “sabotaged” in six regions of France, according to police. The capital, Paris, is currently hosting Olympic Games, Not affected.

What do we know about the sabotage?

Facilities of the French telecommunications companies SFR and Bouygues Telecom were vandalized, The Parisian The Daily Telegraph and BFM TV reported that cables were cut in southern France, and its facilities near Luxembourg and Paris were vandalised.

French Minister of State for Digital Affairs Marina Ferrari confirmed the vandalism that took place on Sunday night.

Ferrari said the Defense Electronic Communications Center is cooperating with operators until communications and services are fully restored, under its supervision.

“I condemn these cowardly and irresponsible acts in the strongest possible terms,” ​​Ferrari said on Twitter.

The French telecoms regulator said the sabotage affected around 11,000 customers, mostly SFR and Free customers.

Reports said investigations into the incident have begun.

The news comes after vandals targeted France’s high-speed rail network on Friday, killing at least 12 people. A man was arrested on Sunday..

This is a developing story. Please refresh to learn more.

rmt/rc (AFP and DW sources)

See also  Poland says the Russian missile entered its airspace and then left it - DW - 12/29/2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Putin warns US against deploying long-range missiles in Germany | NATO
2 min read

Putin warns US against deploying long-range missiles in Germany | NATO

July 29, 2024 Frank Tomlinson
Ukraine says it shot down supersonic Tu-22M3 bomber 1,100 miles inside Russia
3 min read

Ukraine says it shot down supersonic Tu-22M3 bomber 1,100 miles inside Russia

July 28, 2024 Frank Tomlinson
US reshapes military forces in Japan as regional tensions mount
4 min read

US reshapes military forces in Japan as regional tensions mount

July 28, 2024 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

Marvel fans condemn ‘desperate’ Doctor Doom news as Robert Downey Jr. returns in Avengers
3 min read

Marvel fans condemn ‘desperate’ Doctor Doom news as Robert Downey Jr. returns in Avengers

July 29, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
New Study Challenges Mantle Oxidation Theory
6 min read

New Study Challenges Mantle Oxidation Theory

July 29, 2024 Cheryl Riley
Google’s New Nest Thermostat Features Improved UI and ‘Borderless’ Display
2 min read

Google’s New Nest Thermostat Features Improved UI and ‘Borderless’ Display

July 29, 2024 Len Houle
Fiber optic communications networks are being sabotaged – DW – 07/29/2024
1 min read

Fiber optic communications networks are being sabotaged – DW – 07/29/2024

July 29, 2024 Frank Tomlinson