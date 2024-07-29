Fiber optic communications networks are being sabotaged – DW – 07/29/2024

France India has been hit by a fresh round of sabotage, this time targeting telecom operators, police say.

The fibre optic networks of several operators have been “sabotaged” in six regions of France, according to police. The capital, Paris, is currently hosting Olympic Games, Not affected.

What do we know about the sabotage?

Facilities of the French telecommunications companies SFR and Bouygues Telecom were vandalized, The Parisian The Daily Telegraph and BFM TV reported that cables were cut in southern France, and its facilities near Luxembourg and Paris were vandalised.

French Minister of State for Digital Affairs Marina Ferrari confirmed the vandalism that took place on Sunday night.

Ferrari said the Defense Electronic Communications Center is cooperating with operators until communications and services are fully restored, under its supervision.

“I condemn these cowardly and irresponsible acts in the strongest possible terms,” ​​Ferrari said on Twitter.

The French telecoms regulator said the sabotage affected around 11,000 customers, mostly SFR and Free customers.

Reports said investigations into the incident have begun.

The news comes after vandals targeted France’s high-speed rail network on Friday, killing at least 12 people. A man was arrested on Sunday..

This is a developing story. Please refresh to learn more.

rmt/rc (AFP and DW sources)