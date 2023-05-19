PITTSFORD, NY — Scotty Scheffler, at least for now, had a share of the PGA Championship lead when he made an ominous prediction Thursday afternoon: Oak Hill Country Club, already playing to the point of danger in the first round, will only get even scarier.

The wind is expected to blow. The rain is coming. And, for good measure, the East Course was recently restored to bring back the century-old Satanic charm of architect Donald J. Ross.

The 2022 Masters winner, who nonetheless had his first bogey-free run in a major, said Scheffler, the 2022 Masters winner, Thursday. “There are a lot of hard holes out there.”

The rough shows it is fiercely punishing, the fairways so firm that often only the balls remain – even after the sleet that delayed Thursday’s start by nearly two hours had softened the turf. Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy hit two ways all day as he battled with a crosswind of tees.