Fiesta buys 3 Houston-spot shops

Fiesta Mart acquired a few a lot more retailers Tuesday, this time in the Houston industry.

A spokesperson for the retailer declined to reveal the sellers of the three destinations — two in Houston and one in Rosenberg, Texas. Nonetheless, tax records clearly show the property at 5101 Avenue H #55 in Rosenberg belonged to Kroger Co., although the property at 2877 S. Richey in Houston was owned by Bravo Ranch/Tremendous Bravo Inc. SN could not affirm an operator for the other Houston web-site, found at 11035 East Freeway.

“Fiesta is continuously searching for options to serve new places,” CEO Michael Byars claimed in a push release. “We consider that these new acquisitions are a superb suit for the Fiesta brand, and we glimpse forward to unveiling the new Fiesta experience in these retailers in early 2017.”

In July, Houston-primarily based Fiesta procured 11 Minyard Food items Shops in the Dallas space. The retailer also announced Tuesday it would keep grand reopenings for two of the former Minyard stores and a reworked store.

Fiesta strategies to changeover the three most recent acquisitions to the Fiesta banner and keep reopenings in the coming months.

Such as the recently acquired merchants, Fiesta will work 73 stores in the Houston, Austin and Dallas-Fort Truly worth marketplaces.