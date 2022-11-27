Fighting Canada and Croatia after the turmoil of Morocco

Play in Groups E and F continues on Sunday after an action-packed opening week at the 2018 World Cup World Cup 2022.

One of the favorites in Group E – four-time World Cup men’s champions Germany – fell to defeat 2-1 By Japan on Wednesday. Germany now faced the daunting task of confronting Spain, which seemed to be superior in the world 7-0 defeat outperformed Costa Rica.

Canada, participating in the World Cup for the first time since 1986, is emerging A tough 1-0 defeat against Belgium. On Sunday, they will face Croatia, who are eliminated negative draw against Morocco.

Marco Livaga scored from the top of the penalty area after some sloppy Canadian defence, to put Croatia ahead in the 44th minute, just eight minutes after the 2018 runners-up scored the equaliser.

It is the second straight game Canada has been shaken just before halftime, with Belgium also scoring in the 44th minute of their opening game.

Croatia were knocking on the door and their goal was called for offside but in the 36th minute, some clever passing put Andrej Kramaric on target and he made no mistake as he edged past Canada goalkeeper Milan Borgan for the equaliser.

Canada needed less than two minutes to take the lead, as Alphonso Davies headed in Tajon Buchanan’s cross to beat Dominic Levakovic.

The 22-year-old’s goal from Bayern Munich was Canada’s first goal in a men’s World Cup, days after Davies missed a penalty in the opening loss to Belgium.

One change per side as the match kicks off at 11am ET at Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Morocco did not back down. In injury time, they doubled the lead thanks to a substitute again. Zakaria Abu Khalil fired a missile on the roof of the goal with the help of Ziyech. Courtois had no chance of stopping that. This victory is Morocco’s first victory in the World Cup since 1998 and its third victory in the tournament in total.

Going into the final group of matches, Morocco leads Group F. It is the first place to appear in the knockout round for the first time since 1986.

Belgium seems desperate for an answer. Manager Roberto Martinez adds record goalscorer Romelu Lukaku, who has not yet appeared during the World Cup due to injury.

After more than 70 minutes of pressing Belgium, Morocco took the lead again. This is an important one. Abdelhamid Al-Sabiry turns a free kick in front of Courtois as Al-Thumama stadium fills with cheers.

Morocco have yet to concede a goal at the World Cup and could put themselves in an advantageous position to advance to the last 16.

While Bono was originally on the squad sheet as the starting goalkeeper, after a strong performance against Croatia, El Ecgwi was between the post. There is some confusion about why. Moroccan Football Federation Announce the change on Twitter After the match was on.

El Thumama stadium erupted into jubilation from Morocco’s fans when Hakim Ziyech scored from a free kick but a video review turned the goal over for an offside call. Intervention teams between the first half tied in a goalless draw.

Pressured by Morocco, Courtois chose to show off his moves. And the goalkeeper, with the ball at his feet, unbalanced Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesiri as he rushed – a tense moment from Courtois, but it worked in the end.

With the win, Belgium would secure a place in the last 16. A draw between the two teams turns the pressure into the final round of group stage matches.

Belgium (3-4-2-1): Courtois. Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Meunier; T. Hazard, Witsel, Onana, Castagne; Hazard, De Bruyne; Batshuayi

Morocco (4-3-3): Mounir Elkagui, Mazraoui, Sayes, Ajourd, Hakami; Mother of God, Amrbat, Onahi; Boufal, An-Nusayri, Zikh

Batshuayi had an early chance for Belgium which was saved by Munir El Kegwi, followed by two set chances.

In the world CupThe easiest way to advance to the knockout stage is to simply win. But often, this is not the case.

Enter the World Cup tiebreaker that decides the last 16 teams in the tournament. During the group stage, countries play the other three teams in their groups once. The top two teams with the most points advance to the knockout stage. A win gets 3 points, a tie gets 1 point and a loss earns nothing.

Scobey Axon explains what happens if teams are tied on points after their final group stage matches.

DOHA, Qatar — American Football has removed the emblem of the Islamic Republic from the Iranian flag on some of its social media posts as a way to show support for the protests in Iran.

A graph of the World Cup Group B standings, posted to Instagram, Twitter and Facebook on Saturday, showed a green, white and red flag. The banner on the US men’s national team’s Twitter page, which lists the team’s matches in the tournament’s group stage, was also changed on Saturday to show the Iranian flag without the Islamic Republic’s crest. After being up for 24 hours, it was changed again on Sunday afternoon to the logo used by American football during the tournament.

The changes ahead of Tuesday’s game against Iran were intentional, with an NFL spokesperson saying they were the federation’s way of showing “support for women in Iran who are fighting for basic human rights.”

The official Iranian flag can still be seen elsewhere on USA Football’s social media accounts, including on its homepage on the web. The removal of the badge was not intended as a permanent protest, and future American Football posts are expected to use the official Iranian flag. – Nancy Armor

Kesher Fuller scored in the 81st minute to lead Costa Rica to a 1-0 win over Japan on Sunday, leaving both sides with three points after two matches in World Cup Group E.

Japan has one match left in the group with Spain, and Costa Rica faces Germany in the last group matches. With the win, Japan would have secured a place in the knockout rounds after a 2-1 victory over Germany in the opening match. Costa Rica had beaten Spain 7-0 in their first game and were trying to survive. – News agency

Japan took a late lead against Costa Rica, but goalkeeper Keylor Navas and the Costa Rican defense put their bodies on the line to retain the lead.

After dampening the first half to remain scoreless, Costa Rica broke through at the end of the second half. Keysher Fuller fires from the center of the box. Goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda missed his jump and the mistake cost Japan the opening goal.

Japan made two substitutions at the end of the first half, adapting to a 3-4-3 attacking style. Hiroki Ito entered the match as the third central defender, and Takuma Asano increased the attack.

In the 50th minute, Ko Itakura and Wataru Endo made saves. Defender Francisco Calvo made a quick save to stop Endo’s attempt and keep the score level.

For Costa Rica, things are going according to plan. Los Tecos sit back and prevent Japan from running past their defence. For Japan, they’ll want to make a few changes to get a score on the board and keep their Round of 16 hopes alive.

First half stats:

Property: Japan 42%, Costa Rica 58%

Japan 42%, Costa Rica 58% Shots: Japan 2 (0 on goal), Costa Rica 3 (0 on goal)

Costa Rica are playing for pride after losing their opening match 7-0 to Spain, while Japan will look to prove that victory over Germany was no fluke.

Japan, which pressured Germany early on, stayed ahead of Los Tecos, splitting the battle for possession (Japan 44%, Costa Rica 56%). Japan’s best attacking attempt came from Ritsu Doan, who shot in the penalty area, but his cross was caught by goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

