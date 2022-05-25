Fighting draws closer to the Chevroletonets, the regional governor says the situation in the city is ‘very difficult’

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here

The fight is approaching Chevroletonetsky, the situation in the city "Very difficult" according to the regional governor.

# Assembly This robot portrait of a regular candidate for the Assembly election It also gives indications of the socio-professional type of candidates: 42% of them are executives, against which only 3% are workers and 1% are farmers.

Paris Attorney's Office announces it will not follow up on the report of the Observatory on Gender and Sexual Abuse "As is", "Lack of evidence to identify victim of condemned facts" so can "Go to Detailed Inquiry".

18 year old young man fired yesterday, at an elementary school in Texas, 19 young students and two teachers were killed. "It's time to turn pain into action", Joe Biden insisted, moved to view in a solemn speech at the White House.

: “We see NATO as an alliance. One company has been set aside and done absolutely nothing.”

The Ukrainian diplomat accused NATO of not acting against the invasion of his country initiated by Russia and welcomed the other side. “Revolutionary Results” Of the European Union.

• Maria Zakari, the world’s third Greek player, was knocked out by Czech Carolina Muchova (7-6, 7-6). The latter joins American Amanda Anisimova in the third round. Follow the situation live in FranceInfo game.

: Gramadorsk city, In the east of the country, Unidentified. The capital of Donbass saw its three-quarters population Leave the city. Here are some pictures.

: The reaction was quick. Kyiv protests following Moscow’s announcement of a special procedure to allow Ukrainians living in areas occupied by Russian troops to obtain Russian passports. “The compulsory issuance of passports to Ukrainians in Gershon and Zaporizhia is further evidence of the criminal intent of Russia’s war against Ukraine.”Judges Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

: The Russians have already occupied most of the Donbass, and they are now concentrating all efforts to capture the area around Chevroletonetsky. The city is bombed day and night, As this thread shows.

Fighting with Russian forces has reached the suburbs of the city of Chevrodonetsk in eastern Ukraine, where the situation is "Very difficult" says the governor of the region.

Russia’s Ministry of Finance announces that Russia will repay its foreign debt in rubles. This is because the United States has decided to suspend exemptions that allow Moscow to repay its debts in dollars.

: Deepen the matter and look forward to the coming weeks, We published this article yesterday. We describe several hypotheses: Ukraine defeats the West with support and wins the war; Russia wins the war “economically” and militarily suffocates Ukraine; The war begins without victory on either side; Peace talks finally succeed; Russia spreads conflict to neighboring countries; There was a regime change in Moscow.

: Russian troops are now concentrated in southern Ukraine, where they are advancing. Russia is making progress “In Donbass, beyond the control of its pro-Russian allies in southern Ukraine”, Luc Lacroix, a French television correspondent in Russia, recalled yesterday.

: Russia helps to issue Russian passports to residents of southern Ukraine.

: Brussels publishes an overview of new sanctions against Moscow. The European Commission has issued a draft order providing for the confiscation of potential assets of individuals and companies violating or avoiding sanctions and those involved in criminal activities.

High Authority on Health (HAS) recommended it is expected to organize a vaccination campaign for people at risk for severe forms of the disease in the fall of 2022.

It's time for Roland Carros' fourth day and second round. Five triangles will test their luck on the Porte d'Auteuil today.

The Russian military is trying at all costs to tighten its grip on the Lukansk region of Donbass to "Clear All" according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky has expressed his condolences to the victims of the Texas school shooting. “The death toll from peaceful shootings is horrendous.”.

: Pump prices, technical restrictions … The European embargo on Russian oil has been under discussion in Brussels for weeks, with future research and the International Information Center warning that it could have costly consequences for consumers and businesses. Caught.

Tsonga's tears, Simon's frenzied victory, Gaston's smile and Cornet's solidity … Here is a summary of Tuesdays for the French.

According to our information, hours before the publication of the Mediabart article, Maticnan was told that Damien Abbott, who was to be appointed Solidarity Minister, had been charged with sexual assault.

: “The situation in Donbass is very difficult”Tuesday evening recognized President Volodymyr Zhelensky for his part. “The Russian army still has all the troops thrown there for the attack.” Because they are “Destroy everything”he said.