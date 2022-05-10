Fighting has intensified in the south and east of the country

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here
Emmanuel Macron paid an official visit to Berlin yesterday Promised to know “Of course” The name of the next prime minister, but refused to reveal his identity. We explain to you Why Emmanuel Macron takes so long To form his new government.
Taha Bouhaffs ran as a nominee candidate for Ron. Announces withdrawal. Journalists and activists refrained from appearing “Unprecedented Attacks”.
Yun Suk-yol of the Conservative Party, who was elected president by less than a point in March, officially took office today. This is a portrait of anti-feminismHe marked the campaign with his fiery statements.
Fights Intensifying in southern and eastern UkraineThe U.S. arms supply there needs to be accelerated. “You are not alone. The EU is on your side.”Yesterday, the President of the European Council, Charles Michael, paid a surprise visit to Odessa.
UN Estimated as 50% For at least one year in the next five years, the average annual global temperature will be temporarily 1.5 ° C higher than pre-industrial values.
Emmanuel Macron paid an official visit to Berlin yesterday Promised to know “Of course” The name of the next prime minister, but refused to reveal his identity. “I’m not going to say it here, not now”He replied.
⁇ Ferdinand Marcos Jr.The son of the late dictator of the same name won a landslide victory in the presidential election, re-establishing his family clan at the height of power 36 years after the popular uprising.
Fighting is intensifying in southern and eastern Ukraine, where US arms supplies are being accelerated. “You are not alone. The EU is on your side.”Yesterday, the President of the European Council, Charles Michael, paid a surprise visit to Odessa.
Inflation will continue to rise in the coming months. It should be 5% in May and 5.4% in June.
Access to Foyer de l’Espérance was blocked by an employee
Direct war in Ukraine: “It will probably take decades” for the country to join the EU, says Judge Macron
Vladimir Putin justifies intervention in Ukraine in response to “unacceptable threat”