Fighting has intensified in the south and east of the country

Emmanuel Macron paid an official visit to Berlin yesterday Promised to know “Of course” The name of the next prime minister, but refused to reveal his identity. We explain to you Why Emmanuel Macron takes so long To form his new government.

Taha Bouhaffs ran as a nominee candidate for Ron. Announces withdrawal. Journalists and activists refrained from appearing “Unprecedented Attacks”.

Yun Suk-yol of the Conservative Party, who was elected president by less than a point in March, officially took office today. This is a portrait of anti-feminismHe marked the campaign with his fiery statements.

Fights Intensifying in southern and eastern UkraineThe U.S. arms supply there needs to be accelerated. “You are not alone. The EU is on your side.”Yesterday, the President of the European Council, Charles Michael, paid a surprise visit to Odessa.

: Agreement on EU Draft Ban On Russian oilCurrently blocked by Hungary, possible “During the week”Estimates of Clement Peon LCI, French Secretary of State for European Affairs. “Ohny works hard. Probably a few days. “

: “We have proper evidence ” Boutcha war crimes, says deputy city attorney. Seven days a week, from morning to evening, with French forensic experts, this investigator collects clues to evidence of abuses committed by the Russian military. France Information Went to the field with him.

: German diplomat visits Botswana, a Ukrainian city near Q Hundreds of civilians were killed Discovered after the Russian occupation in March. Annalena Barbach started her amazing journey by talking to the locals.

: Joe Biden Re-enforces the Military Assistance Act Dating from World War II. The US president intends to retaliate with strong historical accusations against the May 9 military parade in Moscow.

: In Q, civilians and soldiers display war trophies in the middle of the street “Source” Of the Russian invasion. Many passers-by photograph themselves in front of these Russian military machines, which are symbols “Achievements of the Ukrainian Army”. Some citizens create their own collections of goods. Report.

(Agate Mahout / Radio France)



: The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has sharply weakened its forecast of economic contraction for Ukraine. Russian invasion Long. It now expects a brutal contraction of the Ukrainian economy by 30% this year, instead of the 20% expected in March at the start of the Russian offensive.

: Release Collect confessions A Wagner mercenary. “Russia has always denied our involvement“Marat Capitolin explains.





: UN The Security Council is expected to hold another public meeting on Thursday War in UkraineIn view “Continuing deterioration of the humanitarian situation”, Announce Diplomats. The session, called by France and Mexico, is the 16th session of the Security Council since the February 24 invasion of Russia.

Emmanuel Macron paid an official visit to Berlin yesterday Promised to know “Of course” The name of the next prime minister, but refused to reveal his identity. “I’m not going to say it here, not now”He replied.

⁇ Ferdinand Marcos Jr.The son of the late dictator of the same name won a landslide victory in the presidential election, re-establishing his family clan at the height of power 36 years after the popular uprising.

Fighting is intensifying in southern and eastern Ukraine, where US arms supplies are being accelerated. “You are not alone. The EU is on your side.”Yesterday, the President of the European Council, Charles Michael, paid a surprise visit to Odessa.

Inflation will continue to rise in the coming months. It should be 5% in May and 5.4% in June.