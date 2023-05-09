May 9, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Fighting in Sudan has displaced more than 700,000 people since mid-April, the UN says.

Rusty Knowles May 9, 2023 2 min read

In the previous week, the United Nations had estimated that 117,000 refugees had fled to other countries because of the violence.

Written article

Published

Update

Study Time: 1 minute.

Residents prepare to flee fighting in Khartoum, Sudan on May 8, 2023. (AFP)

Fighting in Sudan has displaced more than 700,000 people in the country since mid-April, the UN said on Tuesday (May 9). “It’s more than twice the number.” was counted in the previous week, a spokesperson for the United Nations Agency for Migration (IOM) said. In early May, the UN also assessed The violence has left 117,000 refugees in other countries since the conflict began on April 15.

Clashes between the regular military and paramilitary forces of the Rapid Support Forces are concentrated in the capital Khartoum and in the Darfur region. In these two areas, almost no hospitals are functioning and most humanitarian reserves have been bombed or looted. Many of the announced ceasefires are rarely respected and the NGO Aglet has already estimated that more than 750 people have died in the country. Sudanese officials say at least 5,000 people have been injured.

Talks have begun in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, but no agreement has been reached so far “Great Progress”, according to a Saudi diplomat. These discussions are not about a political solution to the conflict: they should only allow for agreement on safe corridors for humanitarian aid to the east coast, to feed and care for the civilians trapped in Khartoum and Darfur.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

A woman lost in the jungle survived five days on lollipops and alcohol

May 9, 2023 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

A gun to the head, a hacksaw, bitcoins… a pool party turns into a lion’s dream for this rich businessman.

May 8, 2023 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Volodymyr Zelensky announces that Europe Day will be celebrated every year on May 9 with EU countries

May 8, 2023 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

3 min read

First Reactions from the Premiere – The Hollywood Reporter

May 9, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Scientists discover giant “structure” under the surface of the moon

May 9, 2023 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

An exciting fourth quarter gave Lonnie Walker a 3-1 Lakers lead

May 9, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Nintendo Reconfirms Windows Releases for Upcoming Switch Games, and These Are Thin Choices

May 9, 2023 Len Houle