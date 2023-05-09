Fighting in Sudan has displaced more than 700,000 people since mid-April, the UN says.

In the previous week, the United Nations had estimated that 117,000 refugees had fled to other countries because of the violence.

Fighting in Sudan has displaced more than 700,000 people in the country since mid-April, the UN said on Tuesday (May 9). “It’s more than twice the number.” was counted in the previous week, a spokesperson for the United Nations Agency for Migration (IOM) said. In early May, the UN also assessed The violence has left 117,000 refugees in other countries since the conflict began on April 15.

Clashes between the regular military and paramilitary forces of the Rapid Support Forces are concentrated in the capital Khartoum and in the Darfur region. In these two areas, almost no hospitals are functioning and most humanitarian reserves have been bombed or looted. Many of the announced ceasefires are rarely respected and the NGO Aglet has already estimated that more than 750 people have died in the country. Sudanese officials say at least 5,000 people have been injured.

Talks have begun in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, but no agreement has been reached so far “Great Progress”, according to a Saudi diplomat. These discussions are not about a political solution to the conflict: they should only allow for agreement on safe corridors for humanitarian aid to the east coast, to feed and care for the civilians trapped in Khartoum and Darfur.