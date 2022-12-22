December 22, 2022

Filming for the Hallmark Christmas movie for the Biltmore Estate is set for January

Roxanne Bacchus December 22, 2022 3 min read

ASHVILLE – Christmas is coming to Asheville twice this winter.

The Hallmark Channel announced that one of its new, original films, “Countdown to Christmas,” will begin filming at the historic Biltmore Estate in January.

“A Biltmore Christmas” stars Bethany Joy Lenz (“Good Sam,” “An Unlimited Christmas”) and Kristoffer Polaha (“We Wish You a Married Christmas,” “Jurassic World: Dominion”).

Biltmore Estate, June 10, 2022.

The film is scheduled to premiere as part of the 2023 Hallmark Channel’s “Countdown to Christmas.”

Since 1895, the classic holiday traditions of George W.

Although other works have been filmed on the property, the Hallmark production will mark the first time the National Historic Landmark has served as the setting as the Biltmore estate.

