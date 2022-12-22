Filming for the Hallmark Christmas movie for the Biltmore Estate is set for January

ASHVILLE – Christmas is coming to Asheville twice this winter.

The Hallmark Channel announced that one of its new, original films, “Countdown to Christmas,” will begin filming at the historic Biltmore Estate in January.

“A Biltmore Christmas” stars Bethany Joy Lenz (“Good Sam,” “An Unlimited Christmas”) and Kristoffer Polaha (“We Wish You a Married Christmas,” “Jurassic World: Dominion”).

The film is scheduled to premiere as part of the 2023 Hallmark Channel’s “Countdown to Christmas.”

Since 1895, the classic holiday traditions of George W.

Although other works have been filmed on the property, the Hallmark production will mark the first time the National Historic Landmark has served as the setting as the Biltmore estate.

“Each year we look for ways to create fun and new viewing experiences during the holidays for our audience,” Samantha DePeppo, senior vice president, development and programming, Hallmark Media, said in a press release. “We know fans would love to be transported back in time, and the iconic and beautiful Biltmore Estate is the perfect place to help fans get into the holiday spirit.”

The film’s story begins with screenwriter Lucy Collins (Lanes) getting a job writing the script for a remake of His Funny Bride! Tour the historic home. She is drawn to a charming hourglass she accidentally knocks over, and later transported back to 1946—the golden age of Hollywood—and gets ready with the cast and crew of His Merry Bride! in Biltmore.

As Lucy tries to blend in and navigate an unfamiliar space and time, she catches the eye of Jack Huston (Polaha), the film’s lead. Lucy rejects his advances but the duo share an undeniable bond.

The series of events that occur after Lucy’s sudden appearance jeopardizes the production cannot also be ignored. Lucy must make things right before she can return to the present or she will threaten to change the future forever.

Lucy is given one chance to go home even though it means saying goodbye to her potential soulmate. Or will the magic of Christmas keep the curtain from closing on their love story?

A Biltmore Christmas directed by John Patch from a script by Marcy Holland. Dustin Rickert is the executive producer and Andrew Gernhardt is the producer.

The film is supposed to be contained within the 8,000-acre Biltmore Estate, which included gardens designed by Frederick Law Olmsted, the “Father of American Landscape Architecture.” Biltmore House is a 250-room French Renaissance mansion designed by Richard Morris Hunt.

For more information about the Biltmore, visit biltmore.com.

For more information on the Hallmark Channel, visit hallmarkchannel.com.

