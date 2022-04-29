Final Fantasy 16 is in the “final stages of development”

Naoki Yoshida, Final Fantasy 16 producer, said the game is in its final stages of development.

Yoshida confirmed progress in a brochure that accompanied the franchise’s official clothing line, translated by Twitter user Tweet embedHe said, “We are in the final stages of development for the game numbered in the series. Final Fantasy XVI”.

Yoshida added that he believes the game’s story, which is clearly a very different experience from Final Fantasy 14 Online (which he also produced), is an all-in-one experience that will bring back older fans.

Yoshida Naoki says FF16 is already in the final stages of development, and says the story is very complete. His comment was published in Uniqlo for the 35th anniversary of Final Fantasy. Here is the full translation! pic.twitter.com/X23AFqOXfJ – ☆ オ ー リ ー Audrey ☆ (aitaikimochi) April 29, 2022

“Unlike an online game that involves many players at the same time,” he said in translation, “Final Fantasy 16 offers a different experience where you focus on the single player and immerse you in the story.”

“For those of you who have grown up realizing that reality isn’t kind to you and have drifted away from Final Fantasy, we hope Final Fantasy 16 is a game that can bring back the passion you once had with this series all over again.”

Yoshida has been somewhat open about the game’s development timeline. He said in July last year that the story and audio in English were nearly complete but that the game was later delayed as a result of COVID-19.

He also promised that the big reveal will happen this spring, which means it might not be long before fans find out when they can expect to play the game.

Given that Final Fantasy 16’s development is in its final stages, and 2022 marks the 35th anniversary of the franchise, it certainly makes sense that Square Enix would release its first major entry since 2016 this year.

