Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth sales are still low in the United States, compared to previous games

There has been a lot of discussion about the commercial success of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. The PS5 launched exclusively on February 29, but despite receiving almost universal praise from critics, questions were quickly raised regarding sales numbers, as Square Enix has yet to provide any official statistics (which are usually not a record). great Signboard).

Over the past month or so, many analysts have fanned the flames, suggesting that the sequel has underperformed. And now, thanks to Sirkana Piscatella diedWe have a better idea of ​​how the game is performing in the USA.

Rebirth appears to be off to a strong start in the region, taking second place on the February software charts, despite being released on the last day of the month. However, the March results, which have just been published, show a decline, with the title falling to seventh place. However, it should be noted that it was there a lot Competition is from newer games, such as Dragon's Dogma 2 and Rise of the Ronin.

But it's the comparisons to other Final Fantasy games that provide a clearer picture. Once again, Piscatella reveals that Rebirth currently ranks 14th in terms of dollar sales in the US, when matched with the rest of the series. For more context, Final Fantasy 15 is number one (perhaps surprisingly), Final Fantasy 7 Remake is second, and the original Final Fantasy 7 is third. Naturally, it's the Remake comparison that catches your eye; It's become abundantly clear that Rebirth hasn't been able to match its predecessor, and probably never will.

There are multiple reasons why this is the case. As mentioned earlier, Rebirth is a PS5 exclusive, which means it's attractive to a smaller install base right off the bat. Next – we think this is it probably Biggest Drawback – Rebirth is a direct sequel, and a direct sequel is never Easy sell. This is especially true when you consider the Remake's narrative direction, which is inherently divisive. Players who didn't necessarily enjoy the Remake probably wouldn't go for the follow-up.