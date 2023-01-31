Final Fantasy VII Day is officially registered with the Japan Anniversary Association

Square Enix she has officially registered “Final Fantasy VII Today” as the anniversary day with the Japan Anniversary Association, the company announce.
Final Fantasy VII It was first launched for The original PlayStation On January 31, 1997 in Japan, that is, 26 years ago (today January 31 in Japan).
This is a message from Final Fantasy VII director f Final Fantasy VII Remake Project producer Yoshinori Kitase on the game’s 26th anniversary:
January 31st, 1997, the day that Final Fantasy VII He came out, it wasn’t just an important day for Final Fantasy series, but also marked when several big things started moving for those of us who worked on the game.
I remember being overwhelmed by the incredible speed at which video game technology was developing, but also dreaming about big things for the future.
With this solemn day of remembrance established, I will now always remember these things, and hold them in my heart.
Yoshinori Kitase
Director, Final Fantasy VII
project, Final Fantasy VII Remake The project
Final Fantasy VII Available now for Playstation 4And Xbox OneAnd SwitchAnd PC via steamiOS via app storeAndroid via google appsAnd the original PlayStation.
“Hipster-friendly explorer. Award-winning coffee fanatic. Analyst. Problem solver. Troublemaker.”
More Stories
Disgaea 7: Reigns of the Virtueless Coming West This Fall for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC
Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles trailer for PS5, Switch and PC
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti rumored to feature 18,176 cores and 24GB/24Gbps memory