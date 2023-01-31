January 31, 2023

Final Fantasy VII Day is officially registered with the Japan Anniversary Association

Len Houle January 31, 2023 2 min read

Square Enix she has officially registeredFinal Fantasy VII Today” as the anniversary day with the Japan Anniversary Association, the company announce.

Final Fantasy VII It was first launched for The original PlayStation On January 31, 1997 in Japan, that is, 26 years ago (today January 31 in Japan).

This is a message from Final Fantasy VII director f Final Fantasy VII Remake Project producer Yoshinori Kitase on the game’s 26th anniversary:

January 31st, 1997, the day that Final Fantasy VII He came out, it wasn’t just an important day for Final Fantasy series, but also marked when several big things started moving for those of us who worked on the game.

I remember being overwhelmed by the incredible speed at which video game technology was developing, but also dreaming about big things for the future.

With this solemn day of remembrance established, I will now always remember these things, and hold them in my heart.

Yoshinori Kitase
Director, Final Fantasy VII
project, Final Fantasy VII Remake The project

Final Fantasy VII Available now for Playstation 4And Xbox OneAnd SwitchAnd PC via steamiOS via app storeAndroid via google appsAnd the original PlayStation.

