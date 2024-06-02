Final form launch time, preload time and warning

Destiny 2 Benjy

It’s not uncommon for Destiny 2 players to be scrambling to get a bunch of things done before a season ends, and even more so when it’s before a major expansion and the removal of a lot of content. This is true in the case of the final form, but with a greater caveat.

The caveat here is that there will be a full 25 hours of downtime before The Final Shape launches on June 4, but you’ll need to know all about the preload and release times as well, no doubt. here Main information:

PlayStation preload time: Monday, June 3 at 10 a.m. PT, 1 p.m. ET.

Xbox preload time: Shortly after Destiny 2 went offline 10am PT, 1pm ET June 3.

Steam/Epic/Microsoft preload time: Shortly after Destiny 2 went offline 10am PT, 1pm ET June 3.

Maintenance starts at 25 hours: Monday, June 3 at 9am PT, 12pm ET – This is an hour before the normal reset.

Global launch time: Tuesday, June 4, 10 AM PT, 1 PM ET – Although obviously, with a large expansion like this, you may need to devote some time to resolving login and server issues or other technical issues.

You’ll also need to prepare your devices for how large this file will be and how much space you’ll need to preload it, which is huge on Steam in particular:

PS5 – Final installation size: 143.81 GB, preload storage space: 143.81 GB

– Final installation size: 143.81 GB, preload storage space: 143.81 GB Playstation 4 – Final installation size: 110.70 GB, preload storage space: 129.31 GB

– Final installation size: 110.70 GB, preload storage space: 129.31 GB Xbox One – Final installation size: 139.52 GB, preload storage space: 139.52 GB

– Final installation size: 139.52 GB, preload storage space: 139.52 GB Xbox X/S – Final installation size: 165.82 GB, preload storage space: 165.82 GB

– Final installation size: 165.82 GB, preload storage space: 165.82 GB steam – Final installation size: 155.50 GB, preload storage space – 299.70 GB

– Final installation size: 155.50 GB, preload storage space – 299.70 GB Legendary Games Store – Final installation size: 144.61 GB, preload storage space: 279.66 GB

– Final installation size: 144.61 GB, preload storage space: 279.66 GB Microsoft Store – Final installation size: 156.22 GB, preload storage space: 156.22 GB

Although the final size is in line with other platforms, Steam and Epic are preloading two versions of the game, the new version and the old version, hence the huge size. You may just want to wait until the actual launch if you don’t want to delete like five more games to accommodate that if your hard drive can’t currently handle it. I also think you can uninstall the game and then reinstall it with the new version once the preload time is up to avoid this, you only need one copy.

Again, the big caveat here is that you need to get all of your last minute work done mainly today, as you will only have a few hours tomorrow morning due to the 25 hour downtime. Kill your legendary shards, farm Onslaught plants, get seasonal red borders, it all goes away. And put the finishing touches on the cosmetic appearance of the final look, of course. Enjoy.

