Final Winner of Season 14 of ‘Drag Race’: [Spoiler] Victories – Complete Recap

In a season full of vicissitudes, RuPaul’s Drag Race Just delivered the biggest one yet: it’s already over!

The series’ longest-running storyline competition finally came to a close Friday with a superb movie filmed at the Flamingo Las Vegas theater, with the biggest group of “finalists” queens – Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Bosco, Daya Betty, Lady Camden and Willow Pill – battling for the crown, title and prize. The grand total of $150,000.

The first round (also known as “Showgirl Showdown”) required each queen to perform an original number: Angeria set out to do so, reminding everyone of her name by spelling it out with the stars; Bosco combined her love for satirical and disturbing religious images; Daya similarly contributed to our nightmares, serving the reality of insects; Camden achieved a flawless transformation, going from basic and sound to punk; And Willow gave us a strange power, with multiple faces revealing — and not just on her own.

Following these performances, Ru announced that Camden and Willow were officially the Top 2 of the season, leaving room for all stars 8 For any combination of Angeria, Bosco and Daya.

but before The The winner can be revealed, LaLa Ri stepped onto the stage to be crowned Miss Congeniality for the season. Unsurprisingly, the title went to Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté, who has kept spirits bright in the workroom before. Leaving the competition early due to injury.

Well, it’s time for battle! And because it was the last lip sync of the season, drag race It’s all gone, choosing Cher’s cover of “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (Man After Midnight)” as Camden and Willow’s fight song. Folks, she really doesn’t get much luxury out of that.

And let me just say, both queens came prepared. Willow began the performance with a large, striped, cartoonish suit, including pants that went up to her chin, and then stripped her into a scruffy purple jumpsuit. Starting off with a perfect royal look, Camden brought the excitement in a second flame-inspired outfit. Although the crowd got wilder for Willow, the queens felt equal, except for Camden who is struggling to reveal another Freddie Mercury-level wig.

With the last lip-syncing approaching, this was anyone’s game, but the winner was clear by the time the music stopped. America’s Next Drag Superstar is… willow bean!

Are you happy to see the crown on Willow’s head, or are you thinking of another winner? Vote in the poll below, then Drop a comment with your full review to the end.