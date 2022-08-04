August 4, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Finally, the Rotom Phone got a second camera

Finally, the Rotom Phone got a second camera

Len Houle August 4, 2022

The Rotom phone got a big upgrade. after serving In Gallar district three years agoupdated version of The smartphone inhabited by Pokemon Finally it switches from one rear camera to two cameras. The phone will be available soon In the new Paldea district like that.

It’s hard to tell exactly what kind of second lens it is – all I can really see is that the main lens remains blue while the new second lens is black. I don’t think that’s enough information to make an informed guess as to whether this new lens is a telephoto, ultrawide lens, or something else, although I hope I can use that second camera to take pictures Best New Fido Boy.

Furthermore, this new Rotom Phone appears to be a largely iterative upgrade over its predecessor. One of the new features is a mysterious blue glowing ring in the middle of the device. Maybe this is for wireless charging? The ring is set exactly where you expected it Wireless charging coil to be, after every thing. While I don’t remember having to charge my Rotom Phone in the Galar, I think it’s a good thing that wireless charging is an option While I’m in one of the Paldea Training Schools.

It’s disappointing that the big dots on the top and bottom of the Rotom phone are still stuck in this next generation. This means that it may still be inconvenient to slip in your pocket, but in Paldea, Backpacks seem to be all the rage – I guess I’ll have to choose one as a place to hide my phone. (Maybe we will one day Rotom Phone Mini.)

See also  iPhone SE 2022: For people who only want an iPhone

Who needs a selfie stick when your Rotom phone can float?
Photo: The Pokémon Company

There is no information on 5G support, which may make it easier to keep in touch with your friends while you are traveling via Paldea. But I really hope the race towards 5G becomes a thing in Paldea As it happened in other regions.

The The company that manufactures Rotom Phone confirmed In a press release It will download Pokédex and Map back onto the device. But we’ll have to wait and see what other new functions might be available so we can try out the new Rotom phone for ourselves on November 18th.

