Finn Scully: Legendary Dodger broadcaster has passed away at the age of 94

Legendary broadcaster Finn Scully, the voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers for more than six decades, has died at the age of 94, the team announced Tuesday.

“We’ve lost an icon,” Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said in a statement.

“Dodgers Finn Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant guy, not just as an announcer, but as a human being,” said Kasten.

“He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers. He loved his family. His voice will always be heard and etched in our minds forever.”

The Beloved radio and television announcer, Who was born Vincent Edward Scully in New York on November 29, 1927, died at his home in Hidden Hills, Los Angeles County, according to the team. He is survived by five of his children, 21 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Among the many awards that Scully has received Presidential Medal of FreedomAnd the Ford C. Frick . Award A member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

A graduate of Fordham University, Scully began his career with the Dodgers in their original home in Brooklyn, New York, when he was recruited by Hall of Fame announcer Red Barber To be the third man in the broadcast crew.

At the age of 25, he became the youngest person to broadcast a World Championship game in 1953, and when Barber left two years later to join the New York Yankees, Scully was the voice of the Dodgers.

The barber had an early influence on the young broadcaster As he told the Baseball Hall of Fame: “Red was my teacher…and my dad. I don’t know—maybe I’m the son he never had. It wasn’t so much that he taught me how to broadcast. It was an attitude. Go to the park early. Do your homework. Be prepared. Be meticulous.” ”

From the streaming platform, Scully became the storyteller of baseball’s greatest franchise. He was there when the “Boys of Summer” won their first world championship in 1955 and called up the last innings of Don Larsen’s perfect game at the 1956 World Championships. The team noted that he was one of more than 20 non-beaters in his career.

When the franchise abruptly left Brooklyn for Los Angeles in 1958, Scully also left his hometown to extend his 67-year career with the Dodgers, the longest stint for any broadcaster with a single team, the team said.

In addition to covering the Dodgers, he has also been heard on national television as an anchor for golf and soccer as well as baseball.

His most famous calls included when he hit the brave Hank Aaron His 715th career at home in Atlantaahead of Babe Ruth and the injured Kirk Gibson Home run down to 9 In the first game of the 1988 World Championships.

Speaking after the team’s victory over the Giants in San Francisco on Tuesday night, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the announcer inspired him to be better.

“There is no better narrator. I think everyone considers him family. He has been in our living rooms for many generations. Fans of Shuffle consider him part of their family. He lived a wonderful life, a legacy that will live on forever.”

Southern California Sports Fellow, Irvin “Magic” Johnson, He said that the “elusive nation” It has a legend. “I will always remember his smooth broadcasting style. He had a voice and a way of telling stories that made you think he was just talking to you.”

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James Scully’s description As “another amazing person who made the sport so special.”

Tennis star Billie Jean King said Scully would be missed: “He was a true sports storyteller,” she said on twitter

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garste said: His death marked the end of the chapter in the city’s history. “He united, inspired, and showed us all it means to serve. City Hall will light up for you tomorrow Finn, our dear friend, the Voice of Los Angeles. Thank you from a grateful and loving city.”

Scully broadcast his last home game for the Dodgers on September 25, 2016.

In a 2020 interview with CNN, Scully described my feeling: “As I was leaving Dodger Stadium, on my last day at the stadium, a large banner hung from the booth window door and said, ‘I’m going to miss you.'” That’s how I felt about the fans.”