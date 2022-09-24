Fiona makes landfall and hits the Atlantic coast of Canada with strong winds and rain

Residents of New Brunswick, southern Quebec, and Newfoundland and Labrador also encounter severe weather as Fiona’s trails follow north after landing between Canso and Gisboro in eastern Nova Scotia.
“We were still making calls to residents (until late Friday) just to try and give some alerts…you have to be prepared to move at any moment if you haven’t already moved by that time,” Brian Patton, Mayor of the Newfoundland Canal said. , Port-au-Pasque, to CNN on Saturday.
Canada meteorologists said Friday that Fiona is on track to be an “extreme weather event” in eastern Canada, threatening to deliver the equivalent of two months of rain.
An unofficial atmospheric pressure of 931.6 megabytes was recorded on Hart Island, which would make Fiona the lowest landfall storm on record in Canada, according to the Canadian Hurricane Center. Wind observations were recorded on Beaver Island in eastern Nova Scotia at 100 mph (161 km/h).
“Sandy was bigger than Fiona and expected to be equal. But the process is basically the same – you have two features that feed each other to create one powerful storm as we’ll see overnight and into tomorrow,” he said Friday.
Officials say storm surge will be ‘big’
In the days leading up to Fiona’s expected arrival, officials ramped up services to help those in need and appealed to residents to be vigilant.
“It’s potentially very dangerous,” said John Loehr, the minister in charge of Nova Scotia’s Office of Emergency Management, on Thursday. “People are expected to feel the effects throughout the county.”
Loehr said residents should prepare for damaging winds, high waves, coastal storms and torrential rain, which could lead to prolonged power outages. Emergency officials encouraged people to secure outdoor materials, trim trees, charge cell phones, and set up a 72-hour emergency kit.
The area hasn’t experienced a storm of this intensity in nearly 50 years, according to Fogarty.
“Please take it seriously because we see the meteorological numbers in our weather maps that rarely appear here,” Fogarty said.
Prince Edward Island officials are also urging residents to prepare for the worst as the storm approaches.
Tania Mullally, who serves as the county’s emergency management chief, said one of the most pressing concerns with Fiona is the historic storm that is expected to unleash her.
Modeling from the Canadian Hurricane Center indicates that the increase “depending on region, could be anywhere from 1.8 to 2.4 meters (6-8 feet)”, Rubishod said.
Molly said the northern part of the island would bear the brunt of the storm due to the direction of the winds, which could potentially cause property damage and coastal flooding.
The Nova Scotia Office of Emergency Management said all regional campgrounds, beaches and day-use parks as well as Shubenacadie Wildlife Park closed Friday.
Alison Chinchar, Derek Van Dam, Halle Brink, Aya Al-Amrousy, Teresa Waldrop, Christina Maxuris and Hana Sarrison contributed to this report.
“Beer buff. Devoted pop culture scholar. Coffee ninja. Evil zombie fan. Organizer.”
More Stories
Ukraine reduces the presence of its embassy in Iran due to the Russian drone attacks | war news between russia and ukraine
Major Covid strongholds in Asia drop border restrictions
Hurricane Fiona: As the storm passed near Bermuda, Canadians on the Atlantic coast were on alert