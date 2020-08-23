Fire Damages Indio Supermarket – MyNewsLA.com

Share this write-up:

Fireplace weakened a supermarket in Indio Saturday.

The blaze was described at 6:55 p.m. in the 81000 block of Highway 111, in accordance to the Riverside County Fire Division.

Weighty smoke was seen coming from inside of the building, hearth officials reported.

The fire was out at 7:45 p.m. and contained to the interior of the making, hearth officers mentioned.

No injuries were reported and the result in was less than investigation.

