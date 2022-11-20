Fireball flashes over Ontario and parts of the United States

Mike HankeyOperations Manager at American Meteorite SocietyHe was in Maine, setting up cameras to watch the sky, when he got a call about the meteor around 4 am from someone in Germany.

He said messages about the meteor started circulating about three hours ago.

“When these things happen, the astronomy community wants to know where the collision occurred, and if the meteorites survive, they want to recover them as soon as possible,” said Mr. Hanke.

A fireball is a meteor generally brighter than Venus in the morning or evening sky, according to the American Meteor Society, which received 33 reports A fireball of people in Maryland, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Ontario on Saturday afternoon.

Some people in and near Hamilton, Ontario, he said on social media They heard a loud bang. Astronomers have been able to use these reports, along with the radar readings, to determine where meteorites are likely to have hit Earth.

“There is a chance if there are meteorites that have survived that they could be recovered near Grimsby, Ontario, or St. Catharines, Ontario, near the Niagara Falls area,” Mr. Hanke said.