Iron Blade Online

Dive into Weekly Flyers Universe in Canada

Firefighters handle modest fire on Daly in the market

Firefighters handle modest fire on Daly in the market

Ottawa Hearth Companies continue to mop up next a hearth Wednesday early morning at 20 Daly Ave. in the Sector spot.

Firefighters had been known as soon immediately after 11 a.m. and declared a working hearth.

The fireplace was quickly place out and firefighters checked for any unfold and ventilated smoke from the framework.

There had been no reports of accidents.

Targeted traffic in the place was rerouted.

Extra to appear

Prev post Liberal government nearing revived trade spat with U.S. as tensions mount over dairy, aluminum
Next post H-E-B to give permanent pay back raises as temporary bonus software finishes
andrew@gmail.com'

Andrew Harrison

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top