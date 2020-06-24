Firefighters handle modest fire on Daly in the market

Write-up content material

Ottawa Hearth Companies continue to mop up next a hearth Wednesday early morning at 20 Daly Ave. in the Sector spot.

Firefighters had been known as soon immediately after 11 a.m. and declared a working hearth.

We apologize, but this video clip has failed to load. Firefighters tackle smaller hearth on Daly in the marketplace Again to movie

The fireplace was quickly place out and firefighters checked for any unfold and ventilated smoke from the framework.

There had been no reports of accidents.

Targeted traffic in the place was rerouted.

Extra to appear