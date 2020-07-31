Firefighters struggle motor vehicle blaze in Lidl supermarket motor vehicle park in Warminster

Firefighters have battled a car or truck blaze in a supermarket vehicle park in Warminster this afternoon.

The hearth broke out at about 1.35pm outdoors Lidl – the motor vehicle was absolutely wrecked in the incident.

Two firefighters wearing respiration equipment extinguished the fireplace making use of two hose reel jets.

A spokesperson for Wiltshire Law enforcement claimed: “Officers had been alerted to a motor vehicle hearth in Lidl auto park at 13.45hrs these days.

“Thankfully, fireplace crews have been on scene inside mintues of the blaze getting maintain and no one was damage.

“There was some minimal visitors disruption to the spot for a quick time, but all is back to standard now.”

