Firms evolve from community groceries to supermarkets

The grocery small business has improved dramatically due to the fact Daniel Colgan opened the 1st general retail store in 1827 on the northeast corner of the Capitol grounds. For the initially 150 several years, domestically, they ended up owner-operated. Right now, only a person spouse and children-owned grocery retailer remains in Jefferson Metropolis.

By 1830, Israel Examine and Thomas and Phillip Miller also experienced opened suppliers in Jefferson City. They experienced no other competitors till Morris and Joseph Obermeyer opened a small business on Superior Street in 1844.

About 1,000 individuals lived in Jefferson Metropolis in 1852, when German immigrant John Asel set up the very first meat market place at 109 E. Substantial St. The shop expanded to other spots, and a number of of his sons continued the business right until closing in 1964.

By 1900, the populace was 9,664, with 37 grocery institutions and three meat marketplaces. Seven merchants have been in the 100 block of East Superior Avenue, 12 in the 200 block and a few in the 300 block.

Normal stores carried a full selection of products including groceries, dry products, components and feed. Retailers bought staple products in bulk from wholesalers and repackaged them for sale in smaller sized quantities. Neighborhood farmers supplied milk, deliver and dwell chickens, while fishermen furnished fish from the Missouri River.

Lots of of these early businesses were “mom and pop” operations, owned and operated by partner and spouse, and usually involving other family associates. It was prevalent for them to live in the exact constructing as the business enterprise or nearby. Subsequent generations occasionally continued the operation.

John Herman Schulte remaining St. Peter’s Faculty following the eighth quality then clerked in grocery retailers for a time. He opened his own store in 1902 at 702 E. McCarty St. He and his family members lived across the road. In 1944, when John Herman died, his sons, Adolph and Cecil, ran the company until finally it shut all over 1980.

When the populace was 14,490 in 1920, Jefferson Metropolis experienced 34 grocery stores and 5 meat marketplaces. As far more properties left the downtown location, the merchants adopted, turning into not only a location to shop, but also a local community gathering location. Many provided credit and property supply company.

At the same time, national chain outlets begun competing with regionally owned establishments. In 1925, Kroger Enterprise, of Cincinnati, Ohio, entered the Jefferson City industry with 5 merchants all-around the city, and Piggy Wiggly, of Memphis, Tennessee, opened a keep on East High Road in 1929.

By the 1930s, the population had grown by 7,000, the variety of grocery suppliers had doubled and meat markets experienced lowered by fifty percent.

Temple Stephens Business, of Moberly, arrived in 1935 and expanded to four merchants by 1940. In 1937, The Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company opened two shops on East Superior Avenue then consolidated to one particular market at 207 Adams St. in 1942. This was the starting of the self-serve era in the organization.

Development slowed in the 1940s, when Jefferson City’s population was 24,268, with 64 stores featuring both of those groceries and meat.

The 1950s and ’60s had been a time of transition. Family members-owned stores had been space-minimal and not able to stock the substantial line of goods carried by the bigger chains. It was difficult to match the monetary keeping electric power of the huge firms, and many have been squeezed out of the market place.

Robert C. Schulte (not associated to John Herman Schulte) was a student at Lincoln College when he opened his to start with retailer at 901 E. Superior St. in 1958 with meat cutter Bill Tichelkamp. In 1965, they opened a second store at 1805 Missouri Blvd., and Schulte before long purchased out Tichelkamp.

Schulte extra suppliers on Madison and Dunklin streets, moreover 5 marketplaces in Fulton, Columbia, Eldon and California. He then opened a grand new retailer in 1976 at 1904 Southwest Blvd., finally consolidating operations there.

Robert (Bob) Schulte married Marjorie Lehman in 1955, and they experienced eight children who grew up in the family business. Their son, John, remembers sorting pop bottles when he was 10 and working in the shop by higher college. Right now he’s the normal manager, and his sister, Kathy Moad, is business office supervisor. Their brother, Bob Jr., retired in 2018, but his wife, Debbie, still manages the floral office. Diane Schulte’s partner, Dave Siebeneck, ran the bakery and is semi-retired. These days, six grandchildren carry on in the household operation, which has turn out to be an integral section of the local community.

Presently, Jefferson City’s inhabitants is all around 43,000, and the town has 7 freestanding grocery outlets furthermore four significant-box merchants. Schulte’s Fresh new Foodstuff is the only a single that is locally owned.

Nancy Arnold Thompson is a retired health care administrator and previous member of the Cemetery Assets Board for Jefferson Metropolis. Her passion is cemetery preservation and restoration.