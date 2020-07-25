First look at Stroud Lidl as supermarket gets a step closer

Stroud’s new Lidl has moved a step further as a planning application has revealed how the store could look for the first time.

Plans were approved for 130 homes and a new Lidl on Avocet Business Park, in Dudbridge Road, Stroud, in 2018 but the discount superstore is yet to materialise.

Lidl have now revealed how the store would look in a planning application to Stroud District Council. The planning application outlines the signage, including billboards that would be placed around the store.

The Lidl store will cover 2206sq metres and have 132 parking spaces.

There are already several Lidl stores in Gloucestershire, with branches in Gloucester, Cheltenham, Dursley, Cinderford, and Cirencester.

Stroud District Council’s planning officers will assess the application but no date is set for a decision on the superstore.

Lidl have been approached for comment on when they plan to open the new supermarket in Stroud, but at the time of publication no response had been received.

The site had previously been home to Stroud Metal Company, who have now moved to a bigger site in Stonehouse in order to expand their operation.