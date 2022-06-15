First picture from the upcoming Barbie movie – Deadline

Blonde hair? Examines. Eight-pack abs? Examines. A sleeveless denim jacket washed with stones? Examines.

Anyone who survived the ’80s knows the look and feel Ryan Gosling pull He. She Completely off in the first picture of his “Ken” from Barbie, Warner Bros. Directed by Greta Gerwig Mattel Movie.

Barbie was under development For a time, initially at Sony with Anne Hathaway and Amy Schumer starring before splitting the project into Warner Bros. Will Ferrell, Simo Liu, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Issa Rae also participate. Gerwig and Noah Baumbach co-wrote the script. Not much is known about the plot, but given Gerwig’s record as a director, one would expect that this wouldn’t be your usual style in the famous doll story.

.’s first picture Margot Robbie The titular doll for the movie was released some time ago.

Margot Robbie in “Barbie”

Barbie will be shown in theaters on July 21, 2023, the studio said today during its CinemaCon session in Las Vegas.

Robbie is producing the film under the LuckyChap Entertainment production label, along with Tom Ackerley, director of LuckyChap. Robbie Brenner will also produce through Mattel, as well as David Heyman via Heyday Films. Josie McNamara of LuckyChap and Winon Craze of Mattel are executive producers.