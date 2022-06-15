June 15, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

First picture from the upcoming Barbie movie - Deadline

First picture from the upcoming Barbie movie – Deadline

Roxanne Bacchus June 15, 2022 1 min read

Blonde hair? Examines. Eight-pack abs? Examines. A sleeveless denim jacket washed with stones? Examines.

Anyone who survived the ’80s knows the look and feel Ryan Gosling pull He. She Completely off in the first picture of his “Ken” from Barbie, Warner Bros. Directed by Greta Gerwig Mattel Movie.

Barbie was under development For a time, initially at Sony with Anne Hathaway and Amy Schumer starring before splitting the project into Warner Bros. Will Ferrell, Simo Liu, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Issa Rae also participate. Gerwig and Noah Baumbach co-wrote the script. Not much is known about the plot, but given Gerwig’s record as a director, one would expect that this wouldn’t be your usual style in the famous doll story.

.’s first picture Margot Robbie The titular doll for the movie was released some time ago.

Barbie Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie in “Barbie”
Warner Bros.

Barbie will be shown in theaters on July 21, 2023, the studio said today during its CinemaCon session in Las Vegas.

Robbie is producing the film under the LuckyChap Entertainment production label, along with Tom Ackerley, director of LuckyChap. Robbie Brenner will also produce through Mattel, as well as David Heyman via Heyday Films. Josie McNamara of LuckyChap and Winon Craze of Mattel are executive producers.

See also  Jimmy Smith responds to outrage at Corey Graves' comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Ozzy Osbourne has been discharged from the hospital

June 15, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

James Patterson apologizes for saying white writers face ‘a form of racism’

June 15, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Reality TV ‘Squid Game’ Coming to Netflix – The Hollywood Reporter

June 14, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

1 min read

First picture from the upcoming Barbie movie – Deadline

June 15, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
6 min read

Why is this little frog so bad at jumping?

June 15, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Warriors permanently ban Klay Thompson impersonator from Chase Center after Game 5 stunt

June 15, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

Philips 1080p short-range projector promises 80-inch images

June 15, 2022 Len Houle