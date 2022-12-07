December 8, 2022

First red carpet for Emily in Paris season 3: The best celebrity looks

Roxanne Bacchus December 7, 2022 2 min read

December 7, 2022 |
10:51 a.m

The “Emily in Paris” season 3 premiere of (where else?) City of Light was a fashion-forward event, with stars including Lily Collins, Kim Cattrall, and Ashley Park walking the red carpet in looks ranging from cut-out dresses to elegant gowns. jumpsuits. Here, the best looks from the evening.

Lily Collins wears Saint Laurent to the “Emily in Paris” Season 3 premiere.

Ashley Park wears Valentino to the “Emily in Paris” Season 3 premiere.

Camille Razat in Valentino at the season 3 premiere of “Emily in Paris.”

Sofia Carson wears Giambattista Valli at the Season 3 premiere of “Emily in Paris.”

Kate Walsh wears Stéphane Rolland at the Season 3 premiere, “Emily in Paris.”

Kim Cattrall attends the Season 3 premiere of “Emily in Paris.”

Filipino Leroy Beaulieu attends the season 3 premiere of “Emily in Paris.”

Lucas Bravo attends the season 3 premiere of “Emily in Paris.”

Lucien Laviscount attends the “Emily in Paris” season 3 premiere.

Bruno Gouery attends the Season 3 premiere of “Emily in Paris.”

William Abadi attends the season 3 premiere of “Emily in Paris.”

Kate Walsh, William Abadie, Samuel Arnold, Philippe Leroy Beaulieu, Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Lucien Laviscount, Camille Razat, Bruno Guerre and Lucas Bravo attend the season 3 premiere of “Emily in Paris.”

Samuel Arnold, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lily Collins and Ashley Park attend the season 3 premiere of “Emily in Paris.”

