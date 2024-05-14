First reviews of the M2 iPad Air call it ‘the iPad you can have’

After announcing the new iPads last week, the press has just published the first reviews of the M4 iPad Pro. We now also have reviews for M2 iPad AirThey praise the balance between having enough powerful hardware at a reasonable price.

M2 iPad Air review

according to Engadget, the new M2 iPad Air is the “must-have iPad”. While the website claims it’s difficult to recommend the M4 iPad Pro given its high price, the iPad Air offers a “compelling mix of features while remaining affordable.” The review highlights the storage upgrade for the base model (now at 128GB) and the new 13-inch version.

But for the rest of us, the iPad Air is still around, offering 80 percent of the iPad Pro experience for a lot less money. For the first time, a large-screen iPad is available at a very affordable price. My heart may want the iPad Pro, but my mind (and wallet) agree that the iPad Air is a much more logical choice.

Ars Technica The M2 iPad Air is called “everything iPad.” Although the review asserts that an entry-level iPad will probably be enough for most buyers, the new Air offers the full iPad experience at much lower prices than the iPad Pro. The site also says that the M2 chip is “powerful enough to do everything people currently use on iPads.”

The 13-inch Air in particular could appeal to people who want to replace their laptops with an iPad. The screen is big enough, and the device is definitely fast enough. The price is okay, though you’ll need to factor in the cost of the keyboard accessory (if you just want a huge glass panel to read on, the 13-inch Air is still fine, but I find the device a little too large and unwieldy if you plan to use it as a Tablet only).

CNET Seems to agree with other reviewers. Additionally, the review also notes that new iPad Air buyers will also have to purchase the Apple Pencil Pro, as the Apple Pencil 2 is not compatible with it.

It feels exactly the same when held, but has new rotation capabilities and a touch-enabled pinch gesture for supported apps. The new Pencil Pro is the same price as the Pencil 2 ($129), which is great, except… the new Air won’t work with the old Pencil 2 at all. So you’ll have to buy a Pro Pencil, or use the slimmer USB-C pen that lacks pressure sensitivity. Boo to this – it’s wasteful and forces you to upgrade an accessory you may not have otherwise.

the edgeon the other hand, says the iPad to buy isn’t the new Air, but the entry-level iPad that just got cheaper – Now starts at $349.

Barring a few specific scenarios, I don’t think I’d ask you to buy an iPad Air this year. Not that it’s not great, it’s that it’s great! It’s just that for $250 less, you can get a basic iPad, which is good at every common iPad activity. The 10th generation iPad is two years old at this point, but it’s still an excellent device, especially after Apple reduced its price from $449 to $349. The iPad, not the iPad Air, is the right iPad for most people.

The iPad Air starts at $599 for the 11-inch version And $799 for the 13-inch version.

Video reviews

You can check out some video reviews below: