FirstEnergy asks customers to conserve energy

**Video linked above: Know the signs of frostbite and protect yourself. **

CLEVELAND (WJW) – FirstEnergy and AEP are asking for help with energy conservation this weekend as temps hold steady Below zero all over Ohio.

“PJM Interconnection, the electric grid operator in the region, is asking customers to take proactive steps to conserve electricity until 10 a.m. tomorrow, December 25,” FirstEnergy said in a statement, noting that energy use at this time is due to weather. And people gather together.

FirstEnergy says they may have to take “additional measures if necessary, which may include the possibility of alternating short outages for customers” if residents don’t reduce their energy use.

To stave off outages, FirstEnergy suggests setting home thermostats at lower temperatures, closing drapes and drapes and turning off any nonessential electrical items, which they say includes holiday lights. People are also told to refrain from using appliances such as dishwashers, dryers, and stoves.

The AEP made all of the same suggestions but did not specifically mention holiday lights in its statement, merely saying to turn off “non-essential light bulbs.”

“We are actively working with PJM and other regional facilities to minimize the impact of this event on our customers,” AEP’s Mark Ritter said in a statement. “We understand that cutting back on electricity use can be inconvenient and inconvenient, especially during the holidays. This is a necessary step to prevent broader power outages, and we appreciate our customers’ efforts.”

Those who have questions are welcome to contact First Energy and/or AEP.