April 27, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Fitbit arrhythmia notifications work on these trackers

Fitbit arrhythmia notifications work on these trackers

Len Houle April 27, 2022 2 min read

Earlier this month Fitbit Obtained approval from the US Food and Drug Administration To passively send notifications when signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib) are detected by smartwatches and trackers. Now, Fitbit is officially rolling out arrhythmia notifications for nine of its products, including the Sense and Charge 5.

Irregular heartbeat notifications are what Fitbit decided to call up notifications that alert users to a possible heart problem. AFib is the most common form of arrhythmia, affecting more than 5 million people in the United States alone according to the John Hopkins MedicineGlobally, Fitbit says more than 33 million are affected. AFib is a serious condition that puts sufferers at five times higher risk of stroke, according to Fitbit.

The technology that triggers these notifications on the Fitbit is similar to what’s used for electrocardiogram (ECG) readings but doesn’t require as much hardware. Instead, they rely on Fitbit’s PPG (photodynamic) algorithm, which the company claims is 98% more effective in detecting these conditions than a traditional ECG machine. If the ECG is limited to Fitbit Sense and Charge 5 only, arrhythmia notifications will be available on nine products, as shown below.

These Fitbit products support arrhythmia alerts:

  • Fitbit Sense – Firmware version 44.128.1.42 or higher
  • Fitbit Versa 3 – Firmware version 36.128.1.42 or higher
  • Fitbit Versa 2 – Firmware version 35.68.9.7 or higher
  • Fitbit Versa Lite – Firmware version 38.33.1.30 or higher
  • Fitbit Charge 5 – Firmware version 20001.141.4 or higher
  • Fitbit Luxe – Firmware version 58.20001.130.17 or higher
  • Fitbit Charge 4 – Firmware version 20001.78.33 or higher
  • Fitbit Inspire 2 – Firmware version 20001.98.14 or higher
See also  Mac Studio is a legendary achievement

Update: on support pageFitbit has confirmed that you will need to update the firmware on your Fitbit to use this feature. We have updated the above list to include the minimum firmware version for each device.

The Fitbit app detects arrhythmias without any user interaction, and takes readings when the wearer remains still or asleep. Notifications are sent to the Fitbit app.

Arrhythmia notifications are rolling out as of April 25 on the above devices, but it can take a few weeks for everyone to see them.

More on Fitbit:

FTC: We use affiliate links to earn income. more.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Sennheiser’s new wireless earbuds puts the strain on the Sony WF-1000XM4

April 27, 2022 Len Houle
1 min read

New leaked images claim to show Google’s Pixel Watch on the wrist

April 27, 2022 Len Houle
2 min read

GTA 5 is getting an option to turn off Motion Blur on PS5 and Series X/S.

April 26, 2022 Len Houle

You may have missed

6 min read

Mike De Luca and Pam Abdi leave studio role at Amazon – Deadline

April 27, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

SpaceX launched 4 NASA astronauts after a private flight

April 27, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Chicago Bulls exclude Zach Lavigne and Alex Caruso in Game 5

April 27, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Fitbit arrhythmia notifications work on these trackers

April 27, 2022 Len Houle