October 6, 2022

Google Pixel Watch with Fitbit data

Fitbit showing Wear OS app ahead of Pixel Watch launch

Len Houle October 6, 2022

What you need to know

  • The upcoming Pixel Watch will feature some kind of Fitbit integration.
  • The updated Play Store listing for Fitbit shows the Wear OS app.
  • Google is rumored to offer up to six months of Fitbit Premium for free to those who purchase a Pixel Watch.

We’re less than 24 hours away from Google’s big launch event, and while there have been plenty of unofficial leaks revealing details about the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch, some official details manage to slip through the cracks every now and then. This time around, it’s all about Fitbit, which we expect to hear a lot more about at this event.

If you head over to the Fitbit app on the Google Play Store, 9to5Google I noticed that the list has apparently been updated with new screenshots showing the upcoming Wear OS app. The screenshots reveal a fairly full-featured app, where you can see what appears to be a screen for the exercise in progress showing steps, calories, and time. At the bottom we can see that two more screens are available by swiping.

