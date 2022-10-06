Fitbit showing Wear OS app ahead of Pixel Watch launch

What you need to know

The upcoming Pixel Watch will feature some kind of Fitbit integration.

The updated Play Store listing for Fitbit shows the Wear OS app.

Google is rumored to offer up to six months of Fitbit Premium for free to those who purchase a Pixel Watch.

We’re less than 24 hours away from Google’s big launch event, and while there have been plenty of unofficial leaks revealing details about the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch, some official details manage to slip through the cracks every now and then. This time around, it’s all about Fitbit, which we expect to hear a lot more about at this event.

If you head over to the Fitbit app on the Google Play Store, 9to5Google I noticed that the list has apparently been updated with new screenshots showing the upcoming Wear OS app. The screenshots reveal a fairly full-featured app, where you can see what appears to be a screen for the exercise in progress showing steps, calories, and time. At the bottom we can see that two more screens are available by swiping.

There are also views of different metrics, recent activities, sleep metrics, and a heart rate graph. At least one screenshot appears to be a potential square, showing a step counter with a circular progress bar like what we saw with Google Fit on Wear OS . watches.

As 9to5 points out, the menu also shows a slight redesign of the Fitbit smartphone app, with an oddly designed navigation bar at the bottom.

In addition, it appears that Fitbit is already preparing for pixel clock release. When setting up a new device, the Pixel Watch appears among the available devices (via Android Police). However, his choice does not do much. It tries to redirect you to a non-existent Pixel Watch app, which we expect to be available on the Play Store any moment now.

Meanwhile, the Fitbit ECG app It also looks like it’s ready to launch the Pixel Watch.

Rumors have suggested that Google may be offering users up to six months of Fitbit Premium for free when they purchase a Pixel Watch, which is double what it’s already offering some new users. The Fitbit Premium Signing up isn’t exactly cheap, and we I’m not really convinced it’s worth the priceso the six-month experience is not something to miss.

Google will launch the Pixel Watch on October 6 at 10AM ET / 7AM PT. Make sure to check out live blog To catch all the news as it happens.