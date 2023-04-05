April 5, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Five arrested for human sacrifice in an Indian temple

Frank Tomlinson April 5, 2023 2 min read

News

by Olivia Land

April 5, 2023 | 10:42 a.m

Indian police arrested five men in connection with a human sacrifice in a temple four years ago.

The decapitated remains of Shanti Chow, 64, were found on June 19, 2019, after she visited the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati during the Hindu Ambubashi Mela, Hindustan Times reported.

After years of no progress in the investigation, a house raid in Cooch Behar led to the arrest of Baba Ji, or Reverend Reverend Mata Prasad Pandey, on March 25.

According to the police, Pandey later admitted that Shaw was killed while he was participating in a worship ceremony at the temple on the night of June 18, 2019.

“After offering poojas at Bhootnath at midnight, everyone went to Kamakhya first and later went to cremation site near Bagala Mandir. They took the victim to Joy Durga Mandir and performed pujas and had alcohol and meat,” Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah told Hindustan Times on Tuesday. .

Xu was visiting the Ambopachi Mela in June 2019.
NurPhoto via Getty Images

“The victim had no idea that the puja was being performed to be sacrificed later and was made to drink and eat as well.”

Each of the 12 participants in the puja was given 10,000 rupees, or about $122, by a man named Pradeep Pathak, who sponsored the event in honor of his late brother.

The Hindustan Times reported that Pathak was arrested at his home in Uttar Pradesh state on April 1.

See also  In Money - The New York Times
Three clerics (not pictured here) are among the five arrested for the murder.
AFP via Getty Images

Three ascetics – Suresh Paswan, Kanu Tantrik and Raju Baba – were also arrested.

“Raju Baba… told the woman to lie down. Then they grabbed her head, hands and legs and before she could move to flee someone took out a machete and cut off her head in the name of human sacrifice,” said Bhara of the moment when Shaw was killed.

Shaw’s body was allegedly left on a blanket on a staircase, where it was later discovered.

Her head was reportedly disposed of in the Brahmaputra River.

Police said at least 10 suspects remain at large.
FIFA via Getty Images

Barah said another 10 to 12 people, including two priests, are still wanted for their participation in the killing.

According to the Hindustan Times, India’s National Crime Records Bureau recorded 103 cases of alleged human sacrifice between 2014 and 2021.



https://nypost.com/2023/04/05/five-arrested-for-alleged-human-sacrifice-at-indian-temple/?utm_source=url_sitebuttons&utm_medium=site%20buttons&utm_campaign=site%20buttons

Copy the share URL

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Indian rescuers scour the site of the deadly avalanche, looking for more victims

April 5, 2023 Frank Tomlinson
2 min read

Tensions simmer in Manhattan ahead of Trump’s questioning

April 4, 2023 Frank Tomlinson
3 min read

Australia bans TikTok on government devices due to security concerns

April 4, 2023 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

5 min read

Klaus Teuber, creator of the backgammon game Catan, has died at the age of 70

April 5, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
1 min read

SpaceX Falcon 9 Intelsat 40e (TEMPO)

April 5, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

John Elway is no longer with the Broncos as his contract expires

April 5, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Valve’s list of March’s most-played Steam Deck games has a surprise entry

April 5, 2023 Len Houle