Five burning issues await President Xi Jinping’s third term after the Communist Party Congress

The 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China, currently underway in Beijing, is set to elect President Xi Jinping for a third term on Sunday, October 23. The leader, who faces growing public anger over his repressive “Zero Covid” policy, will find other familiar files on his desk as a thorn.

1 The position of Taiwan

The Chinese president has made reunification with Taiwan a priority for years, multiplying threats to use force if necessary. The last date was October 16, during his speech at the opening of the Communist Party Congress. Xi Jinping said China is acting “With great sincerity and great efforts for peaceful reunification [de Taïwan]“ But she won’t let go “Never use force” and allocated “Possibility to take all necessary steps”.

In this situation China’s relationship with the US has become strained. US President Joe Biden pledged in September that Washington would defend Taiwan “If Attacked”. Beijing considered this position “A serious violation of America’s important commitment not to support Taiwan independence.”.

Although Xi Jinping did not explicitly mention Washington in his latest speech, he did mention it by announcing his opposition. “For any kind of hegemony (…), to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries”. The situation could turn tense in the coming weeks, especially if Beijing decides to militarily occupy the island, which the Taiwanese increasingly fear.

2 Covid-19 waves… and resistance

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Xi Jinping has continued to apply the policy of zero tolerance with the help of massive citizen surveillance (travel registration) and coercive measures (imposed PCR tests, strict quarantine, heavy fines). non-compliance with imprisonment etc.). The Chinese leader welcomed this at the party conference “Protected the safety and health of the people at the highest level and (…) achieved significant positive results by integrating epidemic prevention and control with economic and social development”.

However, apart from being a blow to the economic development of the country, this authoritarian strategy has created serious discontent. In April, while authorities were still struggling to stem the tide of repeated Omicron mutations, protests erupted first on social media and then on the streets. Ahead of the Communist Party Congress, a banner hung from a bridge in Beijing called on citizens to strike and walk out. “Traitor Dictator Xi Jinping”.

3 The fight against global warming

It is the world’s biggest polluter and the number one emitter of greenhouse gases. It faces major problems such as drought and pollution in its soil, which has an impact on public health. At the same time, China and A A world champion in renewable energies. In about ten years, it has become the world’s leading investor in wind and solar power. In March 2021, Beijing pledged to increase the share of renewable energy used in the country to 25% by 2025 and aim for carbon neutrality by 2060.

Despite suspending his cooperation with the United States in the fight against global warming on August 1, Xi Jinping reaffirmed his environmental ambitions at the opening of the Chinese Communist Party congress. “We will actively participate in the global governance of climate change,” He declared.

However, the country is highly dependent on fossil fuels and is not going to get rid of them. In April 2022, Beijing announced that Chinese coal production would increase by an additional 300 million tons this year. A paradox pointed out by many international observers.

4 A delicate situation between Russia and Ukraine

China, a historic ally of Russia and one of the West’s main trading partners, has long maintained an ambiguous posture since Vladimir forces annexed part of Ukraine. On March 7, the Chinese leader pledged friendship between Beijing and Moscow “solid as a rock” And he has long maintained an ambiguous posture: no direct support for Russia, but no condemnation of the invasion.

On September 21, Beijing withdrew from its presence by calling Russia for a ceasefire. A few days later, at the UN General Assembly, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the call “All parties are concerned to prevent the crisis from overflowing.”. “Priority to facilitate peace talks”He insisted, calling for discussions “Fair and Practical” A “A Peaceful Solution to the Crisis”. The Chinese minister met with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kouleba, in New York and assured them that Beijing had made the invitation. “Territorial Integrity of All Nations”.

5 Persecution of the Uyghurs

China’s Muslim minority, the Uyghurs, face abuse in the country’s northwestern Xinjiang province. On May 24, a media consortium published damning documents on Chinese authorities, months before a UN report was released, condemning atrocities, arbitrary detention, torture, and forced abortions. A system that condemns possible “Crimes Against Humanity” Attention asked “Urgent” of the international community on this issue.

China can be called upon to end these abuses, which have put China under fire from many NGOs working for human rights.