March 25, 2023

Five Favorite Dogs of the French

1. Australian Shepherd

Officially recognized since 2007, this breed actually comes from the Basque Country; It is said to have been developed in America after being used to herd cattle in Australia. Excited, fast and loves the great outdoors, the Australian Shepherd is very successful in France because it is so sociable and affectionate. But be careful not to overdo it: it can also become a real glue pot! He needs a lot of exercise and will not be satisfied in the garden: having a sports instructor who takes him on mountain biking, cross-country skiing or trail running is perfect for him.

2. Golden Retriever

The Golden Retriever, instantly recognizable by its long cream to dark golden coat, has been extremely popular since the 1990s. Submissive and intelligent, it is gentle but energetic, so needs space and ‘exercise’. He is fascinated by water, and is naturally a good swimmer; He will not hesitate to throw himself into rivers, lakes and ponds within reach! Easy to train, the Golden Retriever is a very sensitive individual who does not take well to criticism and tends to develop a close relationship with his master.

The Golden Retriever is a very gentle dog.
The Golden Retriever is a very gentle dog. – Photo by Jupp Snijder / Shutterstock

3. Staffordshire Bull Terrier

“Staffie” looks a lot like the American Staffordshire terrier and it’s no wonder: “Amstaff” comes from this English breed. Both lines share many physical characteristics, although the English version is smaller: smooth hair, compact and very muscular body, broad chest… They also have a lot in common in character: they must be stubborn, energetic and lively dogs. Properly trained and socialized, they make excellent guardians. If they see a master on high, the servants will be attached to him and will be kind and calm.

Staffordshire Bull Terrier
The Staffordshire Bull Terrier is nicknamed “Staffie”. – Jessica McGovern/Shutterstock

4. Belgian Shepherd

Originating as a herding dog in Belgium, this breed is confusing because it comes in so many different forms. There are four types of Belgian shepherds, each taking its name from its place of origin: Groenendaels have long, black hair; tervueren have long hair, but other colors than black (deer, gray or sand); Malinois is short-haired and Lachenois is coarse-haired. Lively and very sociable, they make excellent watchdogs and companions.

The Belgian Shepherd is a very sociable dog.
The Belgian Shepherd is the most sociable dog – Cynoclub / Shutterstock

5. German Shepherd

The German Shepherd has been in the rankings for ten years. The beloved Frenchie, True, has everything to please: smart, elegant and a good guard dog, he is very obedient if he is well educated. That is why many German Shepherds play important roles that require complex training: police dogs, firefighters, avalanche dogs, guides for the blind, etc. At home, this large athletic dog needs space and is playful and protective with children.

German Shepherds need exercise.
German Shepherds need exercise. – Rita_Kochmarjova/Shutterstock

