Five matters to explore this weekend in Saskatoon

Article content material continued

3. Close encounters

If you are hunting for a achievable out-of-this-environment knowledge, Saskatoon UFO Near Encounters will host a “contact event” to mark the summer season solstice at the Devic Centre (just south of Vanscoy) on Saturday from 10:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., temperature permitting.

4. Avenue Stall Saturday

It is the first weekend of Road Stall Saturdays downtown close to the previous Farmers Current market internet site. Offering a wide variety of neighborhood suppliers selling anything from jewellery to refreshing generate, the party is absolutely sure to have something for all people. Keep in brain that specific COVID-19 safety actions will be in result.

5. Time to take it easy

If you merely will need some time to unwind, join the Saskatoon Buddha Meditation Centre for an on-line meditation course from 5-6 p.m. on Sunday. Check the centre’s Facebook webpage for information on how to be a part of this week’s Zoom course, then let all that stress just soften away.