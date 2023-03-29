Five people died and 27 were injured in the road accident

Via Le Figaro with AFP

Posted 03/29/2023 at 23:22

The roads in Morocco are dangerous and accidents are frequent. AFP

In Morocco on Wednesday March 29, a road accident near Rabat killed five people and injured 27 people, including 12 others, we learned from local authorities. According to the same sources, the minibus crashed into a tree after the driver lost control of the vehicle in the rural town of Brachowa, fifty kilometers from the capital. The injured have been hospitalized, 12 of whom are in critical condition. An investigation has been initiated.

Roads in Morocco – and in the Maghreb countries in general – are dangerous and accidents are frequent. On November 22, 11 people were killed and 43 injured in a bus accident near Dasa city in the northeast of the kingdom. Another bus crash east of Casablanca on August 17, 2022 left 23 dead and 36 injured, one of Morocco’s worst traffic dramas in recent years.

3,200 road deaths by 2022

Coaches and minibuses are the mode of transport widely used by Moroccans, especially the more affluent who cannot afford a car, to travel in rural and isolated areas. In 2022, road accidents killed more than 3,200 people in Morocco, a 7% decrease from the previous year, according to the latest figures from the National Road Safety Agency (NARSA).

Following the worst bus crash in the country’s history in 2012 (42 people died), Moroccan authorities have taken a series of measures to combat road safety and halve the fatality rate by 2026.