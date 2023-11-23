Five people, including three children, were stabbed near a school in central Dublin

Five people, including three children, have been taken to hospital with stab wounds after an attack in Dublin, Ireland, Irish media reported.

Dublin police are reporting a serious “incident” in the Irish capital on Thursday 23 November. Specifically, she explains Sky News Three children, a boy and a girl, were taken to hospital after being stabbed in the Parnell Square area.

According to The Irish TimesThe main suspect in the stabbing attack, who is believed to have inflicted the self-inflicted wounds, has been arrested.

Unknown purpose

The media point out that he tried to attack many youths, including boys. An eyewitness explained that several people intervened and disarmed the man who was carrying a large knife.

Commenting on the attack, Ireland’s justice minister said he was “deeply shocked”. “All our thoughts are with the injured, especially the children, their parents and their families,” Helen McEntee said in a post.

“This attack has shocked us all and I hope those responsible will be brought to justice.”

The reason for the attack near the school is yet to be ascertained. According to the media RTEThe police follow the trail of isolated action without considering the facts of terrorist nature.

