June 23, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Five planets line the sky in June. Here's how to see it.

Five planets line the sky in June. Here’s how to see it.

Cheryl Riley June 23, 2022 2 min read

Five planets move in a rare alignment, which will be visible from Earth this week. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn – in that order – line up for the first time since December 2004. On Friday, June 24, this phenomenon will be most visible to stargazers.

While it is common to see the conjunction of three planets close together, seeing five of them is rare, according to Sky and telescope. The planets line up in their natural order away from the sun, which is also wonderful, says the scientific journal of the American Astronomical Society.

The five planets known as the “naked eye” were visible beginning June 3 and 4, and the formation could be seen using binoculars – but only for half an hour, before Mercury was lost in the glare of the sun.

pr-june24-with-ecliptic-rev1-900px-hi.jpg
Sky & Telescope says the best time to see the planets line up on June 24 is 45 minutes before sunrise. It should be visible on the eastern horizon.

Sky and telescope


But on June 24, viewing will be optimal. Even if the distance between Mercury and Saturn increased, Mercury would be easier to spot, so it’s gradually becoming easier to see all five planets, Sky & Telescope’s Observing Editor Diana Hanekainen told CBS News via email.

Henekainen said the sky on the morning of the 24th would “present a wonderful spectacle” because the waning crescent would also join the procession between Venus and Mars.

The planets should be visible in the days before that. Sky & Telescope says the best time to see the line on June 24 is 45 minutes before sunrise. It should be visible on the eastern horizon.

Four of the planets with the naked eye have been lined up in the past few months, According to NASA. But over the next few months, Saturn, Mars, Jupiter and Venus will spread out. By September, Venus and Saturn will no longer be visible to most observers.

Another astronomical phenomenon will appear in June: the globular star cluster M13, a tightly packed globular cluster of stars. NASA says M13, also known as Hercules Cluster, contains thousands of stars, which are believed to be around 12 billion years old – roughly the same age as the universe.

Caitlin Okan


caitlin-okane.jpg

Caitlin O’Kane is a digital content producer covering trending stories for CBS News and her brand of Good News, Upgrade.

See also  New map of the night sky reveals 4.4 million galaxies and other space objects

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

NASA’s Mars Insight probe is getting a few more weeks of science operations

June 23, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

SpaceX begins stacking the Florida Starship’s launch tower

June 22, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

The secret of the life of moths in the skin of our faces

June 22, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

Rumors roundup: Triple H back in NXT, Foley leaving WWE, Charlotte Flair

June 23, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Five planets line the sky in June. Here’s how to see it.

June 23, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Tony Seragoza, former NFL player and side reporter, has died at the age of 55

June 23, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

Wild Ford SuperVan revealed with 1,973 horsepower

June 23, 2022 Len Houle