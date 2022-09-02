Five settings to change before you start

screenshot : obedient dog

At this rate, we’ll never see another the last of us. Prior to HBO’s high-profile adaptation, Naughty Dog released a top-down remake, called Our last part 1for PlayStation 5.

Make no mistake: Our last part 1 It’s basically the same as the original 2013 (and subsequent 2014 remaster, for PlayStation 4). In my testing, the clues that already exist for the origin are applied here – all the way to assemblies of lockers and other locked doors. If you are looking for very specific advice, you better check out Kirk’s initial tips from [website crumbles into dust].

still, part One It is the most mechanically superior version of the game, no doubt about it, and with improvements come some changes. Like its immediate predecessor, 2020 Our last part 2 On PlayStation 4, Naughty Dog included an impressive array of settings and accessibility options. you will find Over 60 sliders and settings You can edit. It mostly depends on preference, the kind of thing you want to tweak as you play, but there are a handful that are worth running from the jump.

vibrating speech

Talk about vibrationsfound under DualSense Menu, is one of the few parts of Our last part 1 This makes it look like a legitimate PS5 game (rather than a very pretty PS4). The setting makes the PS5 controller vibrate when a character speaks, and it does so with the same rhythm as they speak. It’s so cool! It’s also a little intense by default. For me, I have found Speak to the intensity of the vibrations The right place is at 5 — just enough to “hear” the characters talk but not so much as to be distracting.

screenshot : Naughty Dog / Kotaku

Custom difficulty

Our last part 1 It can be played on six difficulty settings ranging: very lightAnd the lightAnd the ModerateAnd the DifficultAnd the survivorAnd once you beat the game, grounded. But the challenge is not linear. You can adjust the difficulty level according to five different aspects of the game:

player: It dictates how much damage you take from attacks, and how frequent or rare the checkpoints are in the middle of combat.

It dictates how much damage you take from attacks, and how frequent or rare the checkpoints are in the middle of combat. enemies: It basically determines how smart (or not) your opponents are.

It basically determines how smart (or not) your opponents are. allies: Determines how often your allies help you in combat.

Determines how often your allies help you in combat. stealth: It controls a number of variables related to stealth, including the time it takes enemies to alert their comrades after you’ve been spotted.

It controls a number of variables related to stealth, including the time it takes enemies to alert their comrades after you’ve been spotted. resources: Regulates how often resources, such as food, ammunition, and crafting supplies, appear.

So if you’re great at staying out of sight but struggle with all-out action clips, you can reverse that in a custom difficulty setting. There is also an advantage here for masochists. While you can’t start a new game of the highest difficulty level possible – even if you’ve played this game a thousand times during its previous iterations – you can manually set all five of these games on the ground for the hardest actual run.

Picture mode shortcut

Our last part 1 It is one of the most beautiful games on console at the moment. In other words: you’ll want to take a lot of screenshots. Appearing in photo mode usually requires opening the menu, which slows down the pace of the game – unless you turn it on Picture mode shortcutIn the Regulations existing. When activated, you can go directly to photo mode by pressing both thumb sticks at the same time. Just make sure you get the timing right, or else you’ll turn on Joel’s flashlight and spoil your shot!

Hints

Hintsright at the bottom of the HUD menu, set to sometimes By default. But it is more complex than useful. For one thing, they only give advice regarding the critical path. Sometimes you know exactly what to do to move forward in the story, but since it’s a Naughty Dog (dense levels well worth exploring), you’ll want to ramble around a bit, and see if you can turn up any key collectibles or resources. And that brings me to the most annoying part of part OneHints: Once the tip appears, it doesn’t go away until you’ve finished the task he tells you to do. Here is where I remind you that all the guides already written for this game are as effective now as they were a decade ago.

screenshot : obedient dog

bow reticle pattern

For the most part, yes, Our last part 1 It’s the same game the last of us. One subtle change: there’s a new bow aiming system. This is rather bad. By default, it only comes with a standard point as a reticle – not great for measuring distances when aiming with an arc. But if you change Arch reticle pattern Setting, found under hood menu, to classic, you will be able to see the path of the arrow as intended: with a clear path showing where the arrow will land. Not only is this autofocus useful, but it’s also a reminder that, yes, some things are best left as they are.