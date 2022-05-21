Five things to know about future Prime Minister Anthony Albanese who wants to break the Conservative era

With him, are the Australians “I voted for change”. On Saturday, May 21, Labor leader Anthony Albanese wore the dress of the future Australian Prime Minister after his party won the Assembly elections and ousted outgoing government leader Scott Morrison. At the age of 59, he put an end to nine years of conservative rule in the vast country-continent. Before he takes office on Monday, here are five things to keep in mind about his career.

1 He survived an accident in 2021

Anthony Albanese was miraculously admitted to hospital last year after his car collided head-on with an all-terrain vehicle driven by a teenager. “I thought it was the end”, He first hoped. Nickname “Albo” He explained that by his followers, his brush with death gave him the power to change everything.

At the time, Labor was far behind the Conservative Party. In 59, Anthony Albanian Today he is proud to be recovering in all fields: he recovered his health, lost 18kg and consolidated his power as his party leader. He is bringing Labor back to power after running ahead in the elections, thanks to targeted attacks on the government’s handling of the epidemic and catastrophic fire in the Australian summer of 2020.

2 He had a humble childhood

Anthony Albanese was first elected to Parliament in 1996. At the time, he was dedicating his first speech to his mother, Marion Ellery, who was raised alone at the Sydney Council House. “In a very difficult economic situation”. First family member to study at university.

A labor activist from high school, he says his working class background shaped his worldview. “It says a lot about this country”He announced during a vote on Saturday that his voice was split by emotion. “I can stand before you today in the hope that someone with my background will be elected Prime Minister of this country.”

3 He grew up without a father

After the birth of his only son Nathan in 2000, Anthony Albanese only hinted at an old photo to find his father Carlo Albanese. She eventually reunited with him in his hometown of Barleta, Italy, and reconciled with him before he died in 2014. “The last conversation we had was to tell each other that we were happy to find each other.”He expressed optimism.

“I was raised believing he was dead.”He explained. “It says a lot about the pressure given to women.” Anthony Albanese said his mother, who is Catholic, decided to name him after his father, even though they were not married and did not live together. Anthony Albanese was the first Australian head of government to have a family name other than Anglo-Saxon or Celtic.

4 He has a goofy figure

After rising to the top of the Labor Party rankings, “Albo” became Minister of Transport in 2007 when Kevin Rudd came to power. After Labor’s defeat in the 2019 election, he retained that portfolio under the next prime minister, Julia Gillard, and later became leader of the opposition.

He was unable to travel across the country during the epidemics, however he made himself known to voters. During his campaign, he dried up in front of journalists who asked himself what the unemployment rate in Australia and the central bank’s key rate were. ‘These are the things that Prime Ministers need to know’Scott Morrison was delighted. “He’s not fit for the job. We saw that it was beyond him.”

The person concerned has compared this erroneous course. “Everyone makes mistakes in life. The question is whether we can learn from them. This government is making the same mistakes over and over again.”He replied.

5 He wants to green the image of Australia

In his victory speech, the future Prime Minister promised to replace Australia “Superpower” Renewable energies. After years of conservative support for the fossil fuel industry, climate is a major campaign issue.

Labor It has pledged to reduce CO2 emissions by 43% by 2030 compared to 2005 levels, which is well above the current target of 28%. However, he declined to say whether he wants to abandon coal or ban the opening of new mines, on which the country’s economy still depends heavily.

After nine years of conservative government, Anthony Albanese promises other major changes, such as measures to support purchasing power, the extension of tribal rights or the fight against corruption. Thus he intends to set up an anti-corruption watchdog of the central government. “Powerful, transparent and independent” By the end of the year. Australian governments continue to be accused of spending public money on electoral purposes in some highly competitive constituencies.