Florence Pugh stars in ‘East Of Eden’ on Netflix – Deadline

exclusive: Netflix Evolution of a limited series of John Steinbeck’s classic novel East of AdenAnd the with Zoe Kazan Writing and Executive Producer and Florence Boge Attached to the star and co-production.

Sources told Deadline that the streaming device acquired the package after a competitive bidding war. The series is co-produced by Anonymous and Endeavor Content as part of a partnership a statement in March.

Netflix had no comment and insiders said the series is still in early development.

The novel was previously adapted as a film in 1955 with Zoe’s grandfather, Elijah Kazan, directed by Warner Brothers. The film was also notable for being James Dean’s first major movie role.

The adapted limited series will explore the novel’s themes of trauma and reformation; Love and betrayal. Duty and free will. The series will paint an intimate portrait of the Trask family against a backdrop of huge historical forces—or, as Steinbeck put it, “my story and my story.”

“I fell in love East of Aden When I first read it, in my teens. Since then, adapting Steinbeck’s novel – the great, sprawling three generations – has been my dream. “More than anything, I wanted to fully express my amazing protagonist and singular anti-hero, Cathy Ames,” Kazan said. “Florence Pugh is our dream Cathy; I can’t imagine a more exciting actor to bring this character to life. Writing this limited series over the past two years has been the pinnacle of creativity in my life. I hope that with our partners Netflix, Anonymous Content and Endeavor Content, we can do justice to this materials—and shed new light on them for a twenty-first century audience.”

Producers will now look to casting the Trask family as well as finding a director to lead the series.

This will mark Kazan’s first major television writing credit, having previously forged the features red sparks And the wild animals, Directed by Paul Dano and starring Carey Mulligan and Jake Gyllenhaal. In terms of acting, she is set to star in She said , Where you will play as Jodi Kantor, one of the The New York Times Journalists who broke the story of Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault allegations that led to the downfall of the studio head and ultimately helped launch the #MeToo movement.

As for Pugh, East of Aden It is one of a number of current projects by the Academy Award-nominated actress. It can then be seen in do not worry my love , Directed by Olivia Wilde, starring Harry Styles and Chris Pine. She also has Wonders for Netflix; good guy, Who bend next spring. The Christopher Nolan pic Oppenheimer, Which will be released next July.

Anonymous content had a busy year in 2021 and included movies like Worthy, Swan Song And the Still water. Next up banner is enemy.

Latest Endeavor Content Moviescha cha real smooth, Winner of the Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival, broadcast on Apple TV + and in select theaters. And 5 new TV series have been renewed from the studio for second seasons –to cutTokyo Vice, Life & Beth, Wolf Like Me And the Nine perfect strangers.

