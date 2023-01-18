Florida-bound QB Jaden Rashada demands scholarship release amid dispute over lack of information: sources

Four star quarterback Jaden Rashadah, who signed him fl On December 21, however He did not report to the campus last week amid a dispute over the name, photo and likenessHe applied for a scholarship, sources close to the program confirmed the athlete. 247Sports was the first to report the deposit. Here’s what you need to know:

Sources said the recruit’s family has been at odds with the football program since the Gator Collective terminated the NIL’s contract worth more than $13 million.

Rashada is the No. 56 prospect in the 2023 recruiting class and the No. 7 quarterback, at 247Sports Composite. The Pittsburgh (California) High graduate was among the highest-ranked quarterbacks the Gators have landed in the past decade.

He committed to Miami in June amid speculation of a $9 million deal to nothing, then flipped to Florida on November 10.

While Rashad participated in last week’s Under-Armor All-American event in Orlando, his father Harlin said the athlete The family was heading straight to Gainesville for spring enrollment.

What happened?

sources close to the program said the athlete That $13 million nothing-for-nothing deal, struck between the Gator Collective and Rashada before he flipped to Florida in November, began to unravel last month. Rashada eventually signed anyway and seemed openly excited to move to campus and learn crime. A filing delay last week led to a row over the value of a renegotiated zero-sum deal.

What does this mean for Florida’s middle ground?

The Gators recently relegated a Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz and the returning Jack Miller in the fourth year. They also have Max Brown, a 2022 signee who was a redshirt last season. But it was Rashada’s esteemed talent and big arm who was expected to adapt this spring and push for an early playing time.

A commitment from 2024 elite team DJ Lagway helps ease the sting, though Rashadah’s departure creates a public relations headache for the football program. It also highlights the risks sports departments face with zero-tolerance deals forced to be negotiated by a third party.

“The University of Florida football program is really one of the victims in this case,” said a source familiar with the Gator Collective’s dealings.

required reading

(Photo: James Gilbert/Getty Images)