Floyd Mayweather, Odell Beckham Jr., Jake Paul and more weigh in on Canelo Alvarez-Dmitri Bevol

Dimitri Bevol (20-0, 11 KOs) and Canelo Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 KOs) were rocking the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Saturday night.

In his second fight at only 175 pounds, Alvarez rose in weight to challenge light heavyweight champion Bevol for his WBA world title. Alvarez was the favorite to win the title and was a champion in four different divisions: junior middleweight, welterweight, light middleweight and light heavyweight.

However, the 12-round match ended in a huge upset, as Bevol retained his title and undefeated record in a unanimous victory.

“I felt like I won, I did enough. But this is boxing: you win and you lose… There are no excuses. He’s a great fighter, you have to accept defeat,” Alvarez said after the match. “I want a rematch; it doesn’t stay that way.”

Floyd Mayweather Jr., Odell Beckham Jr. Jake Paul was among those who shared their thoughts on the title fight.

I’m on the first side https://t.co/YZUWJEg32K – Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 8, 2022

Skills that pay the bills, you can be the strongest fighter on the planet but if you get the skills and are a better fighter it will turn out even better – Shakur Stevenson May 8, 2022

payday!!!? – Camaro Usman (@USMAN84 kg) May 8, 2022

I never thought I’d see Canelo lose again! I definitely didn’t do my homework at Bivol! Wonderful Claressashields May 8, 2022

Prove your bevolley tonight if you believe in yourself anything is possible 💯 DannySwift Garcia May 8, 2022

The boxer always reigns… Canelo is also a boxer but he relies on his strength to a great extent – Devin Haney (Realdevinhaney) May 8, 2022

This battle was tough! Lion’s heart – Odell Beckham Jr. (obj) May 8, 2022

Canelo lost fairly easily, and the only way I would see Bevol losing is if the umpires decided to steal it from him. You can’t win just by hitting the arms because they don’t score. – Ryan Garcia (@RyanGarcia) May 8, 2022