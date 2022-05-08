May 8, 2022

Floyd Mayweather, Odell Beckham Jr., Jake Paul and more weigh in on Canelo Alvarez-Dmitri Bevol

May 8, 2022

Dimitri Bevol (20-0, 11 KOs) and Canelo Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 KOs) were rocking the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Saturday night.

In his second fight at only 175 pounds, Alvarez rose in weight to challenge light heavyweight champion Bevol for his WBA world title. Alvarez was the favorite to win the title and was a champion in four different divisions: junior middleweight, welterweight, light middleweight and light heavyweight.

However, the 12-round match ended in a huge upset, as Bevol retained his title and undefeated record in a unanimous victory.

“I felt like I won, I did enough. But this is boxing: you win and you lose… There are no excuses. He’s a great fighter, you have to accept defeat,” Alvarez said after the match. “I want a rematch; it doesn’t stay that way.”

Floyd Mayweather Jr., Odell Beckham Jr. Jake Paul was among those who shared their thoughts on the title fight.

