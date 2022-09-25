Floyd Mayweather vs Mikuru Asakura: Comprehensive Live Updates

MMA Fighting has Floyd Mayweather vs. Floyd Mayweather updates.

The main event is expected to begin around 1 a.m. ET on FITE TV pay-per-view. Verify Mayweather vs Asakura results page to see what happened on the bottom card.

He will be competing with Floyd Mayweather in his fourth boxing show since amassing his 50-0 career record. The last time he competed in a Rizin event, he knocked out Tenshin Nasukawa.

Mikuru Asakura is a mixed martial artist who competes in the featherweight division of Rizen. The 30-year-old has amassed a 16-3 record with not a single competition in his MMA career.

This three-round exhibition competition will headline the Super Rizin event. Rizin 38 will follow the event and feature seven MMA fights.

Check out the live blog of Floyd Mayweather vs Mikuru Asakura’s main event below.

Mayweather vs. Asakura arrive next.

But first, Manny Pacquiao came out as a special guest in the ring.

Pacquiao says that Asakura visited the Philippines to train with him before this battle.

Mayweather is still backstage wearing his gloves and now we have a break.

The main event begins now, with Asakura walking first.

Here comes Mayweather.

Kenny Bayliss judged you for the main event.

first round: Asakura punches early, Mayweather patiently walks it. He escapes away with Asakura’s body bullet. There’s an injection hit for Mayweather. Asakura intervenes and drops a bullet on his body. Mayweather with a lot of head movement. Asakura checks with his hit, throwing a heavy left from the Mayweather blocks. Mayweather with body shot. Asakura throws the haymakers, nothing binds. Mayweather for the body again. The body hits again and Bayliss tells Mayweather to make the shots higher. Mayweather slips a peek at her right hand before the bell.

second round: Mayweather advanced as he did in the first round. Asakura fired a powerful blow. Mayweather with her clean right hand down the middle. Asakura chasing talent, Mayweather’s defense holds up. Another right hand for Mayweather landed. Perhaps he was finding out about Asakura. Mayweather’s body, then another. Asakura absorbs these things, but does not respond with many of his insults. Mayweather’s hand is low, seemingly unconcerned about Asakura’s neck. Asakura connects with his exuberant right hand, that was definitely felt. Mayweather all smiles. He avoids the Asakura combo. Asakura complains about the low shot. Great Right by Mayweather. Another Mayweather right, but Asakura pops out with a straight left. Mayweather lands again at the bell and Asakura goes down. He appears injured. Judgment beckons!

Official result: Floyd Mayweather defeated. Mikuru Asakura via TKO – Round two, 3:00

Mayweather gets the microphone after:

“I would like to thank the entire country of Japan. Incredible country, incredible people, exciting and insane turnout. A round of applause for this strong contender here.

“I would like to thank RIZIN, [Nobuyuki Sakakibara]to achieve that. A round of applause for my team. I want to thank you guys. Another incredible experience. Another legend here, eight-team world champion, Manny Pacquiao. Great hero, incredible fighter… I’m glad to be here. Thank you again.”

“Thank you for having me. I’ll be back later.”

Pacquiao also enters the ring to thank the crowd and say he hopes to return for another show in the future.