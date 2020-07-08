Flyers Community Caravan announces internet stop in Bucks County

On the heels of the Philadelphia Flyers’ initially-ever travelling pep rally in North Wildwood, the organization declared nowadays the location of its 2nd Community Caravan stop of the summer season. On Tuesday, July 14, the Caravan will roll via Bucks County to support local inhabitants gear up for the begin of Training Camp and playoff hockey in the heat.

Tuesday’s route will take off at 3 p.m. from Maple Issue Center College and journey alongside a three-mile loop of household streets in Langhorne, Pa.

Sidelining the palms-on things to do of years’ previous, the Flyers have remodeled the Community Caravan into a socially-distant cellular pep rally featuring the Flyers very own DJ Reed Streets, In-Arena Host Andrea Helfrich, Flyers Alumni, the Flyers Ice Staff and, of program, Gritty! The Caravan will also include things like exclusive giveaways with a summertime twist that will help admirers gear up for playoffs which includes beach front balls, bucket hats, Frisbees, kites and sunglasses.

Followers making the most of the Caravan are inspired to observe risk-free social-distancing strategies when getting giveaways and spectating.

**Caravan routes and further tour stops will be announced at a afterwards date.