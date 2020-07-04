Flyers’ Oskar Lindblom Completes Radiation Treatment for Ewing’s Sarcoma | Bleacher Report

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom completed his radiation treatments for Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare bone cancer, on Thursday, per Dan Gelston of the Associated Press.

He rang the bell at the Abramson Cancer Center at Pennsylvania Hospital, signifying the end of his treatments.

Lindblom, 23, was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma in December, and he has been ruled out from participating in the NHL season restart. The third-year player was having a breakout season in the 2019-20 campaign, with 11 goals and seven assists in 30 games. But hockey justifiably took a backseat on Thursday.

“I can’t even explain how I feel,” he told Gelston. “It feels like having my birthday, Christmas and all those holidays at the same time. It feels awesome to be done. I can’t wait to get back to normal life again and feel like I’m living.”

Lindblom presented the Abramson Cancer Center staff with his signed Flyers jersey after ringing the bell.

“From family to friends to fans, I can’t explain how much that meant to me, especially at the start,” he said. “It was a rough time and I got all those kind words. It just made me feel so much better and calm and [it was) a real help.”

The Flyers are one of the teams that will play in the NHL’s restart, currently sitting at second place in the Metropolitan Division with 89 points.