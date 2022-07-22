July 22, 2022

Football recruiting abuses exposed in Tennessee under Jeremy Pruitt

Joy Love July 22, 2022 6 min read

The University of Tennessee He now knows exactly what the NCAA investigation into recruiting football abuses faces under fired coach Jeremy Pruitt.

In a notification of allegations filed Friday with the league, the NCAA lists 18 violations and nearly $60,000 in cash or gifts given to players and their families by Pruitt, his wife, several coaches, recruiting staff, and at least one supporter.

Knox News obtained the 51-page document on Friday.

In its notification of the allegations, the National Anti-Corruption Commission attributed Tennessee to self-reporting of abuses and its “exemplary cooperation” in the investigation. Nor did it find the university lacking institutional oversight, an important decision that likely removes the program from the program’s crippling sanction levels.

The NCAA claims that Pruitt and his employees gave players money and gifts throughout his tenure with Vols from 2018-21. She says his wife, Casey Pruitt, paid more than $15,000 in rent and car payments to the Tennessee player and his mother over the course of two and a half years.

