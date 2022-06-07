Ford Dealers Apply $69,554 to F-150 Lightning Despite Corporate Orders

Ford dealers have begun receiving units of the all-electric F-150 Lightning and are implementing massive modifications to the market despite strict company orders not to do so several months ago.

In Florida at Gary Smith Ford in Fort Walton Beach, the Ford F-150 Lightning Pro, which retails for $69,554, doubled in price thanks to the dealer-applied price. The cost of the truck after accessories and market modification exceeds $140,600.

Photo submitted by RDeFran, a member of Lightning Forum F-150which a friend sent for the photo on vacation.

After Ford announced the start of production of the F-150 Lightning in late April, the company began Send a message to merchants Warn them of the strict repercussions that can come with applying an agent’s trademarks.

“Selling any F-150 Lightning FCTP (Ford Courtesy Transfer Program) mannequin unit to an end customer before all in-service requirements are met will result in a $25,000 fine unless the FCTP Mannequin unit can be replaced with an F-150 Lightning within 90 days,” Ford said in its call to dealers. “It will also result in the unit ineligible for any hash reward cash incentives and a refund of any FCTP 30/60/90/120 Day incentives, and will result in the agent ineligible for future FCTP Mannequin programs.”

this is It did not necessarily prevent some merchants from applying profit marginsDCH, like DCH Ford of Thousand Oaks in Westlake Village, California, has also had several big brands on its F-150 Lightning units. Another Ford dealer in Napa, California, had a 2022 F-150 Lightning Platinum listed for about $134,000, about $40,000 more than the MSRP.

Ford has lofty plans for the F-150 Lightning and plans to build at least 160,000 units of the vehicle annually. The vehicle is part of the automaker’s massive shift to electrification, which it recently committed to investing $3.7 billion in new EVs (Unfortunately, ICE), which will create 6,200 additional UAW jobs.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns or questions, please email me [email protected]. You can also reach me on Twitter Tweet embedor if you have news tips, you can email us at [email protected].

Ford Dealers Apply $69,554 to F-150 Lightning Despite Corporate Orders













