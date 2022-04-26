April 26, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Ford delays switch to Android Automotive until 2023

Ford delays switch to Android Automotive until 2023

Cheryl Riley April 26, 2022 2 min read

Oric Lawson

last february, Ford announced that it has entered into a partnership with Google For infotainment operating system. The carmaker used Blackberry QNX as the primary operating system for Sync 4, but like many other manufacturers, it found Android Auto to be a compelling alternative. Unfortunately for Ford, this migration is not going quite smoothly. Ford CEO Jim Farley edge said The company is months behind schedule.

“We’re making a lot of progress. I really like the team that Google built. They’ve been very helpful — you can imagine we don’t want a generic solution for the dashboard in a Mustang. We want, like, a lock-line to cause burnout. But it’s a little bit late, so that’ll be later.” In the fall,” Farley told Verge.

Google’s operating system — distinct from Android Auto, which simply casts the phone’s screen and audio into the car’s infotainment system — is fast gaining traction among manufacturers, which can now offer its customers the convenience of Google Maps and the highly capable Google Voice assistant, also as a potential market presence. Powerful third-party apps.

The first Android Automotive car for sale was the electric Polestar 2, and since then, the operating system has also appeared in new models from General Motors and Stilants.

This delay means that early F-150 Lightnings – Ford’s highly anticipated electric truck – will ship with Sync 4 and won’t be able to be upgraded to Android Automotive at a later time. Buyers of the 2023 F-150 Lightnings will find the Android-based operating system in their minivans.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Exceeds expectations, reduces exposure to Russia

April 26, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Jim Kramer says these two airline stocks are the most profitable

April 26, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Coca-Cola is a stable safe haven in a tough market

April 25, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

1 min read

Musical movie ‘Villain’ released in two parts – Deadline

April 26, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Get ready for the new and improved second

April 26, 2022 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Nets points vs Celtics, fast food: Jason Tatum leads Boston to back-to-back Brooklyn sweep with 116-112 win

April 26, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

GTA 5 is getting an option to turn off Motion Blur on PS5 and Series X/S.

April 26, 2022 Len Houle