Ford delays switch to Android Automotive until 2023

last february, Ford announced that it has entered into a partnership with Google For infotainment operating system. The carmaker used Blackberry QNX as the primary operating system for Sync 4, but like many other manufacturers, it found Android Auto to be a compelling alternative. Unfortunately for Ford, this migration is not going quite smoothly. Ford CEO Jim Farley edge said The company is months behind schedule.

“We’re making a lot of progress. I really like the team that Google built. They’ve been very helpful — you can imagine we don’t want a generic solution for the dashboard in a Mustang. We want, like, a lock-line to cause burnout. But it’s a little bit late, so that’ll be later.” In the fall,” Farley told Verge.

Google’s operating system — distinct from Android Auto, which simply casts the phone’s screen and audio into the car’s infotainment system — is fast gaining traction among manufacturers, which can now offer its customers the convenience of Google Maps and the highly capable Google Voice assistant, also as a potential market presence. Powerful third-party apps.

The first Android Automotive car for sale was the electric Polestar 2, and since then, the operating system has also appeared in new models from General Motors and Stilants.

This delay means that early F-150 Lightnings – Ford’s highly anticipated electric truck – will ship with Sync 4 and won’t be able to be upgraded to Android Automotive at a later time. Buyers of the 2023 F-150 Lightnings will find the Android-based operating system in their minivans.