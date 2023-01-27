Ford has recalled 462,000 vehicles due to a failed rear camera display

Ford recalled 462,000 vehicles worldwide due to a video output issue that prevents the rear view camera image from being displayed.

The automaker said the recall covers some 2020-2023 Explorer and Lincoln Aviator and 2022-2022 Lincoln Corsair models that have 360-degree cameras.

The total number of vehicles being recalled includes more than 382,000 vehicles in the United States

Ford said it had reports of 17 minor accidents Allegedly caused by blue screen symptoms, as well as over 2,100 warranty reports. There were no reports of injuries.

“With this recall, customers will be able to take advantage of mobile service for free with participating dealerships to get the software update configured on their vehicle at their convenience,” Ford said in a statement to FOX Business in a statement.

The call expands at a 2021: 228,000 vehicles will be withdrawn.

Ford dealers will update the IMP software and vehicles previously updated under the old recall will need the new update.

Owners will be notified by letter starting February 20th.

The company said that in late 2021 and 2022 I contacted it National Highway Traffic Safety Administration regarding reports of a blue image in the rear camera screen after the completion of the 2021 call-up. This prompted an investigation.

In August 2021, the department opened an investigation after Ford recalled 620,246 vehicles for another rear camera issue in 2020. The investigation reviews whether Ford recalled the vehicles in a timely manner, and whether it recalled enough vehicles.

Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this report.