Forecasters say the long Fourth of July holiday will be a record-breaking celebration

On June 25, 2024, travelers pass through Los Angeles International Airport ahead of the July 4 holiday. The TSA said it screened a record 2.99 million passengers on June 23, and that it expected to surpass the 3 million mark on Friday, June 28. However, the record was not broken as the TSA said it screened 2.93 million that day.

in Travel This week’s news: CNN reveals 10 great US cities to visit that aren’t packed with tourists (yet) as the country prepares for a record-breaking Fourth of July holiday. It also reveals the latest complications and problems facing transportation, plus a hurricane that you’ll really like.

Two of the biggest acronyms in travel — TSA and AAA — are sounding the alarm: There will be crowding in loooooong July 4th is a holiday week. Such a busy week with record numbers.

The Transportation Security Administration said it expects more than 32 million people to be screened at US airports from June 27 to July 8. That would be a 5.4% increase over the Independence Day holiday in 2023. “We expect this summer to be our busiest on record, and summer travel typically peaks during the Independence Day holiday,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in a press release this week. He pledged that the agency was prepared to attack the security line.

AAA expects 70.9 million Americans to travel 50 miles (80 kilometers) or more from home. More than 85% of those will travel by car. At least the COVID-19 pandemic is just a blip in the rearview mirror. “We expect this Fourth of July week to be the busiest on record with 5.7 million more people traveling than in 2019,” said Paula Tweedall, senior vice president of AAA Travel. Check here for peak times. In Atlanta, Boston, Seattle and other major cities.

And in other news from often crowded places: Disney announced this week that its ride-booking service Genie+, used to help savvy planners avoid long lines, will be put back in the bottle. In its place at Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida: Lightning Lanes. One major difference is that visitors will be able to book up to three attractions seven days in advance if they are staying at a park hotel. (This must be done three days in advance if staying outside the site). Get details here.

If all those crowds huddling shoulder-to-shoulder in record-breaking summer heat find you disgusting, check out Least visited national parks in the United States To get an escape hatch.

The heat will send a lot of other people to the beach this coming week. And you’ll need somewhere to put all your stuff. Our partners at CNN Underscored, CNN’s own product reviews and recommendations directory, have you covered. The best in beach bags and handbags.

If you love the urban experience but feel like you’ve had enough of the Big Apple and other crowded, expensive cities, this is the place for you. At CNN Travel, we tapped our network of contributors for nominations to come up with our inaugural list. The 10 best cities in America worth visiting.

These cities range from New England and the South to the interior and west. They are places where you will often find a small-town atmosphere, lots of character, and plenty to see and do. And they are easier on the budget.

The list shows that the United States, which was recently named the best country in the world, The best country in the world for tourismfull of communities committed to improving their cities – for themselves and for the people who come to visit.

Transport accidents and wrongful acts



Recently we have seen extreme turmoil as people try to get from point A to point B.

Power outage resulted Delays and disruptions At one of the busiest airports in the UK. Across the Atlantic in Naples, Florida, a former customs official pleaded guilty Stealing money from arriving passengersIn South Korea, flights at Incheon International Airport were disrupted by balloons launched by North Korea, full of trash.

In water problems, the largest cruise ship in the world The fire is on While docked in Mexico. While it’s a stretch to call a roller coaster a “motor vehicle,” we thought you might want to watch this video From the people who had to get off a classic ride in California after an emergency occurred during the flight.

01:09- Source: CNN This New Orleans cocktail will rock your 4th of July.

Now here’s a way to relax and add a touch of activity to your Fourth of July holiday. Bar owner Neil Bodenheimer shows you the right way to prepare New Orleans Hurricane Correct. Enjoy! (In moderation, of course).

