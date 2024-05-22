May 22, 2024

Foreign minister says “France has no problem” recognizing Palestinian state

Rusty Knowles May 22, 2024 2 min read

Recognition of the State of Palestine “No ban on France” But Paris believes the conditions have not been met “This decision will have a real impact” Foreign Minister Stéphane Sejournay responded to AFP on Wednesday, May 22, about the process aimed at a two-state solution. “This decision should be effective, that is, it should allow a decisive step forward at the political level” Spain, Ireland and Norway have announced their recognition of the Palestinian state, he said. Follow our live stream.

A group announcement. Norway is the first to announce that it is preparing to recognize the existence of a Palestinian state amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The recognition will take effect on May 28, despite warnings from the Israeli government, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gerstor said. At the same time, Ireland and Spain formalized their recognition of the State of Palestine.

Israel recalls its ambassadors. The Israeli Foreign Ministry denied this “for advice” Its ambassadors in Ireland and Norway. Israel will not remain silent on this issue., announced Israel Katz, the diplomatic chief of the Jewish state. He had said that the previous day “Recognizing a Palestinian state is dangerous[ait] to change [ces pays] A pawn in Iran’s hands” and Hamas.

Authorization to defend the two-state solution. Norway promised that recognition of the Palestinian state was symbolic “Support to moderate forces” In the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. “Recognition can no longer wait for a peaceful settlement”, confirmed his PM. For Ireland, this recognition exists “The only credible path to peace and security for Israel and Palestine”. France, like many NATO countries, does not recognize the State of Palestine.

Hamas welcomed the announcement. “We see this as an important step towards establishing our right to the land and establishing a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.”The Palestinian Islamic Movement reacted, prompting the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO). “Historic Moments”.

